Novak Djokovic wore a beaming smile during his recent post-win photoshoot in the French capital city of Paris, after lifting his third French Open title.

The Serb beat Casper Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 to win the 23rd Major of his career. He gained momentum after handling Ruud well in the first set and did not have to look back as he beat the 2022 Roland Garros finalist in just over three hours.

Novak Djokovic's win in the summit clash also helped him reclaim the top spot in the ATP singles rankings.

A day after etching his name in the history books, he dazzled with The Musketeers' Cup in his hand at the post tournament winner's photoshoot. The World No. 1 wore a vibrant combination of olive green pants and a white t-shirt. He completed his stunning look with a classic varsity jacket and a silver watch.

Djokovic sported a heavy smile as he posed on Bir-Hakeim bridge for the men's winner photoshoot. The Serbian even had the iconic Eiffel Tower of Paris behind him, in the background during his photoshoot.

Here are some images from the shoot:

Some more pictures from the photoshoot can be seen below:

Novak Djokovic has his eyes on the calendar Slam

Novak Djokovic speaks after winning the 2023 French Open

Over the years, Novak Djokovic has broken or equalled almost every record in tennis. However, the Serb, just like his Big 3 contemporaries, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, is yet to win the calendar Slam, which involves winning all four Grand Slams in a single year.

The 10-time Australian Open winner was only a win away from achieving his feat in 2021. Djokovic had won all three Majors before facing Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open. However, a valiant display from Medvedev saw him lift his maiden Grand Slam title, while the World No. 1 fell just short.

The last and only male player to achieve this feat was the legendary Australian Rod Laver, back in 1969.

Speaking during an interview, Novak Djokovic expressed his desire to compete for the calendar Slam in the next few months.

“I’d like to get another chance in New York. Of course, I have to win Wimbledon, which is a whole different mountain to climb,” Djokovic told Tennis Channel after winning the 2023 French Open.

“The fact that I won the last four Wimbledons gives me a lot of confidence and I look forward to that. I really do. I love playing there, that's the dream tournament, always has been for me.”

Prior to his French Open victory, Djokovic lifted the Australian Open title in January this year, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

