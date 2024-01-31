"Novak Djokovic is in Spain with his family" - Davis Cup team coach Viktor Troicki discloses Serb will miss 2024 qualifying round tie against Slovakia

Novak Djokovic will not be participating in Serbia's Davis Cup qualifying round tie against Slovakia on Friday (February 2), according to Viktor Troicki's latest comments to a Bosnian daily.

Djokovic was one of the driving forces behind Serbia's semifinal finish at last year's Davis Cup Finals. And although the Serb dropped two of his country's three fixtures against Italy, he can take pride in his impressive 44-16 win/loss record at the team competition.

The 24-time Major winner had a tough start to his year, looking far from his best during the 2024 Australian Open. He succumbed to yet another defeat to Jannik Sinner in the last four, marking the third time he lost to the Italian in their four most recent encounters.

Following his Melbourne exit, Djokovic flew back to Mallorca, Spain, where his family has lived since 2020. The Serb is expected to take some well-deserved rest from his turbulent 2024 season, meaning he will not be available for Serbia's qualifying round fixture against Slovakia in Kraljevo.

Viktor Troicki, captain of the Serbian Davis Cup team, recently spoke to Sportal.rs about his team's potential line-up on Friday. He disclosed that the 36-year-old will not be in attendance during Serbia's qualifying round match.

Troicki also touched upon the 24-time Grand Slma winner's three-set 2023 Davis Cup semifinal defeat to Jannik Sinner, claiming that the result was still heavy in the hearts of his team members.

"I don't believe he will come, he is in Spain with his family," Troicki said to Sportal.rs. "It's not the distant past, unfortunately. It hurt a lot and it still hurts, we all know how close we were, but that's what happened to the best player of all time."

Novak Djokovic won the Davis Cup for Serbia in 2010

Serbia v France - Davis Cup World Group Final - Day Three

Although Novak Djokovic will not be in action for his country this coming Friday, the Serb can take respite in his past contributions for Serbia, which includes guiding them to their line Davis Cup title in 2010.

While the then-24-year-old was not in great form for most of the 2010 ATP Tour season, failing to win a singles title, he was inspired to make a dent in the Davis Cup.

The Serb scored some impressive wins in the 124-year-old competition that year, beating the likes of Tomas Berdych, Marin Cilic, Gael Monfils, Gilles Simon, John Isner, Sam Querrey and Ivan Ljubicic in his singles fixtures.

More importantly, Djokovic's Davis Cup title in November 2010 set the tone for a stellar 2011 ATP Tour season, which saw him win three of the four Major titles and rise to the World No. 1 position for the first time at the age of 25.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis