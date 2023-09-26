Novak Djokovic spends time with an actual goat, goes horse riding and poses with fans during holiday in Serbia

Novak Djokovic, the 2023 US Open champion, took a break in Serbia, where he had some distinct experiences: he spent time with a live goat at a ranch, indulged in horseback riding, and happily posed for photos with his fans.

In a recent social media post shared on Monday, fans had the opportunity to witness a different side of the 24-time Grand Slam champion. The video in the post depicted him gently petting a white goat. Following this delightful encounter, the post revealed another scene where he embarked on a horseback riding adventure.

The post also featured his interactions with fans who were fortunate enough to meet the tennis legend. Djokovic graciously posed for photographs as he continues to savor some well-deserved downtime.

Novak Djokovic made history at the 2023 US Open by defeating Daniil Medvedev to claim the title, thereby tying with Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam titles.

Following Novak Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam victory at the US Open 2023, Belgrade's Kula Tower paid a tribute to him

Kula Tower, the tallest building in Serbia's Belgrade, and the western Balkans region, celebrated Novak Djokovic's historic 24th Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open. Djokovic secured this remarkable achievement by defeating the 26-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. The Serbian tennis sensation received a jubilant reception in his home country.

On Tuesday, September 12th, the 42-floor, 168-meter-high Kula Tower showcased images and videos of the 36-year-old Djokovic, celebrating his US Open triumph, making it a grand tribute to his incredible achievement.

Returning to Serbia, the US Open champion participated in a grand ceremony held on the balcony of the Old Palace (Stari Dvor) in Belgrade. This event not only commemorated Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam victory but also celebrated the outstanding achievement of the Serbian national basketball team, which secured a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Djokovic was overcome with emotions as he addressed the enthusiastic home crowd, bringing tears to his eyes.

“There are rare moments when I am speechless, and this is one of them. This is a childhood dream come true for me," he said.

“Like many of my generation, I was there to relish the previous successes of various sports teams, including water polo and basketball. This is a great honour for me; this is priceless, and this feeling will never happen again” Djokovic added.

