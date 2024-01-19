Novak Djokovic sports a tennis bag adorned with his Grand Slam and Masters 1000 achievements at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is one of the most decorated tennis players of all time. He was recently seen with a tennis bag displaying the count of his Grand Slam and Masters titles at the Australian Open.

On Friday, Djokovic defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round of the Melbourne Major, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2). It was the third time they competed on the ATP Tour, and their head-to-head record is now 3-0 in favor of Djokovic.

A picture posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday by Eurosport featured the Serb walking onto the tennis court with his bags and tennis gear. A closer look at the bag revealed that it was from the American-Austrian sports equipment manufacturing company, HEAD.

On the back of the tennis bag, four eagle-like designs in blue, red, green, and yellow were displayed. Around the blue design were the words "Melbourne" along with the years Djokovic has won the Australian Open. The red design featured "Paris" and the years he won the French Open. The green design had "London" and the years he won Wimbledon Championships. Finally, the yellow design showcased "New York" and the years he triumphed at the US Open. These designs collectively signify his 24 Grand Slam victories.

Around the lower part of the bag, 40 smiley emojis were designed to symbolize his 40 ATP Masters Series 1000 titles.

The 36-year-old and HEAD have been partners since 2008. In addition to Djokovic, other tennis stars such as Coco Gauff, Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner, Andy Murray, and many others use their rackets and bags.

Novak Djokovic is set to face Adrian Mannarino in the 4th round

Fever-Tree Championships - Day Five (Getty images)

Novak Djokovic is set to face French tennis star Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 22.

Djokovic started his Australian Open campaign with a victory over 18-year-old Dino Prižmić in the first round. The World No.1 continued his success in the second round by defeating Australia's Alexei Popyrin, leading to a third-round encounter with Tomás Martín Etcheverry, whom he also defeated.

On the other hand, Adrian Mannarino began his Australian Open campaign with a victory over Swiss star Stan Wawrinka in the first round. He then defeated Jaume Munar in the second round and United States' Ben Shelton in the third round. Notably, all his matches at the Australian Open so far have been five-set contests.

Adrian Mannarino is currently at a career-high ranking of 19th on the ATP Tour, while Novak Djokovic holds the No. 1 spot.

This will be the fourth time the duo are competing against each other on the ATP Tour, with the Serb emerging victorious in all four occasions. The last time they faced off was in 2018 at the Cincinnati Masters.

