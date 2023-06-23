Novak Djokovic was seen practicing at former World No. 8 Janko Tipsarevic's tennis club in Montenegro.

Djokovic has been on vacation since winning his historic 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open earlier this month.

Posts on social media have now revealed that he has started practicing again, a bit less than two weeks before Wimbledon, his next official tournament.

The Serb was seen practicing at the Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis resort in Portonovi, Montenegro. The tennis center belongs to Djokovic's countryman and former World No. 8, Janko Tipsarevic.

38-year-old Tipsarevic won four ATP titles during his career, retiring in 2019. He has since been opening tennis academies around the world.

Djokovic choosing to practice on a hard court might worry some of his fans as Wimbledon is soon approaching, but it is far from the first time he has chosen to do that.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will move to England sometime next week, when he is set to play at least one match on grass before Wimbledon. Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe will match up at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition, which will be on from June 27 to July 1.

Wimbledon begins on July 3, with Djokovic looking to tie Roger Federer's record of eight titles at the tournament.

Novak Djokovic hasn't lost at Wimbledon Center Court in almost 10 years

Novak Djokovic after winning Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic has been winning Wimbledon more often than not, but it is still fascinating that he hasn't lost at the Center Court in almost 10 years. The Serb has won the last four titles, with the 2020 edition of the tournament not being held due to COVID-19.

In 2017, he lost to Tomas Berdych after having to retire due to an elbow injury while losing 6-7(2), 0-2. That match, interestingly, was played at Court 1. In 2016, Sam Querrey shocked the Serb, eliminating him in the third round, 6-7(6), 1-6, 6-3, 6-7(5), in a match which was also played at Court 1.

He won the title in 2015 and 2014 and the last time he lost at Wimbledon Center Court was on July 7, 2013. Djokovic was then defeated by Andy Murray in the final of the tournament, 4-6, 5-7, 4-6, netting the Brit his first Wimbledon title.

The World No. 1 holds an 86-10 record at Wimbledon (90%), which is lower only than his record at the Australian Open (89-8, 92%), and better than at the US Open (81-13, 86%) and the French Open (92-16, 85%).

