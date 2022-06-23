Novak Djokovic spotted training on practice courts in Wimbledon 

Novak Djokovic has reached London for the third Slam of the year and was spotted training at Wimbledon. Seeded No. 1, Djokovic is on the hunt for his 21st Grand Slam title. Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini in four sets in last year's final to clinch his 20th Grand Slam title.

Novak Djokovic will play against World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in an exhibition match at Hurlingham Club. Djokovic is aiming for his seventh Wimbledon title this year and is keen to add to his tally of Grand Slam titles.

The Serb's win-loss record at the grasscourt Major is 79-10 and a first-round win at SW19 will mark 80 match-wins at every Major for Djokovic. He has won 21 consecutive matches at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic is targeting his fourth consecutive title at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has not won a single major tournament this year. His visa fiasco in Melbourne led to him being deported from Australia and the Serb lost in the quarterfinals to Rafael Nadal in Paris. Djokovic will aim to win his 21st Slam title at SW19 this year. He is the reigning champion at Wimbledon and is aiming to win the competition for the fourth time in a row.

Djokovic is the favourite to win this year's third major and could potentially meet Rafael Nadal in the final. If Djokovic is successful at Wimbledon, he will equal Pete Sampras's tally of seven titles and stand behind only Roger Federer's tally of eight titles. This could also be his final chance to win a Grand Slam this year as doubts remain over his participation in the US Open due to his reluctance to get vaccinated.

Djokovic has publicly stated in an interview with the BBC that he was not against the vaccine but felt it was still a choice every individual should have.

"I was never against vaccination," Djokovic told the BBC, "but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

"I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus," he said.

