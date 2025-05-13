Novak Djokovic started his career with a female coach, and he should end with one

Novak Djokovic announced his decision to part ways with his coach Andy Murray on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The sudden move sent shockwaves through the tennis community. Despite an injury-ridden season with plenty of ups and downs, the Serb reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and finished as the runner-up at the Miami Open.

Djokovic didn't mention any immediate plans of finding Murray's replacement. However, with the French Open on the horizon, he could be on the hunt for a new coach. Since turning pro, all of the 24-time Major champion's coaches have been former ATP players, including Goran Ivanisevic and Boris Becker.

However, the foundation of Djokovic's career was laid by Jelena Gencic, the very first coach of his tennis career. He embarked on his path to greatness with a female coach. Now that he's in the twilight of his career, concluding this amazing journey with another female coach would be an incredible ending.

Gencic came from a prominent Serbian family. She spent her youth devoting to two sports in particular, tennis and handball, playing them simultaneously. She later focused solely on tennis after turning 27 years of age. As she grew older, she became a renowned tennis coach for junior players.

Gencic coached Djokovic during his childhood from 1993 to 1999. They mostly trained at the Teniski Klub Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia. He has often referred to her as his "tennis mother". She certainly had a knack for finding the most promising juniors.

While Djokovic became Gencic's most prodigious student given his numerous accomplishments, she also shaped the careers of quite a few other notable names in the sport. Monica Seles, Iva Majoli and Goran Ivanisevic all commenced their tennis journeys with her and won Major titles.

Female coaches are a rare sight not only on the ATP Tour but also the WTA Tour. Mirra Andreeva is the only top 10 player on the women's tour to have a female coach at the moment. The teen sensation is currently being coached by former tennis pro and Wimbledon 1994 champion Conchita Martinez.

A player of Djokovic's caliber hiring a female coach has the potential to usher in a change. His former rival turned coach Murray worked with two-time Major champion Amelie Mauresmo as his coach for nearly two years from 2014 to 2016. He became one of the most high-profile male players to be coached by a woman.

Mauresmo later coached her compatriot Lucas Pouille from 2019, though they parted ways a year later due to the shift in tennis culture due to the pandemic. Many former pros from the women's tour would jump at the opportunity to offer Djokovic their insights, though one name stands out amongst all potential candidates.

Novak Djokovic could give Serena Williams a call to be his new coach

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2015. (Photo: Getty)

If there's one person who knows what Novak Djokovic is going through, it's Serena Williams. The American cemented her position as the best female tennis player after she captured her 23rd Major title at the Australian Open 2017. While an Open Era record, she spent the tail end of her career trying to equal Margaret Court's all-time tally of 24 Major titles.

Djokovic currently stands level with Court and is trying to surpass her. Since his 24th Major triumph at the US Open 2023, he has reached only one Major final, which he lost to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2024.

Williams understands the pressure that he's under and could offer him insights that could help him. She's an all-time legend like him and if hiring Andy Murray as his coach sent ripples through the tennis world, then adding the American to his team for the final stretch of his career would certainly be a huge move.

However, this dream team remains a hypothetical scenario for now. Williams is busy with her business endeavors since her retirement from the sport in 2022. Aside from her, there's no dearth of talented female coaches who would love the opportunity to work with the Serb.

After being guided by male coaches for most of his career, switching things up could certainly yield some positive results for Djokovic. As he looks to conclude his illustrious career on a high, a radical approach could help him wrap up his playing days with the momentunal triumph that he's after.

