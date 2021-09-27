Novak Djokovic starts 340th week as World No. 1, Ashleigh Barty continues reign atop WTA rankings

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty continue to lead the world rankings even as the Laver Cup, which does not offer any ranking points, dominated the conversation last week.

Djokovic has now begun his 340th week at the top of the ATP rankings, moving ever closer to the all-time record (men's and women's combined). If the Serb can hold on to the top spot through the end of the 2022 French Open, he will tie Steffi Graf's record of 377 weeks.

Six of the men's top 10 competed in the Laver Cup last weekend. That, coupled with the absence of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer from competitive play, ensured there were no changes in the ATP top 10.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil medevdev at the 2021 US Open

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has held on to the No. 2 spot for another week. The 25-year-old has a chance to end the season as ATP year-end world No. 1, even if Novak Djokovic remains atop the world rankings.

Djokovic and Medvedev are followed in the rankings by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Rafael Nadal, Matteo Berrettini, Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer and Casper Ruud.

Hubert Hurkacz's triumph at Metz saw him move one spot to No. 12, closing in on his personal best of No. 11. Metz runner-up Pablo Carreno Busta, however, remained firm at the 16th position.

South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo, champion in Nur-Sultan, climbed 25 spots to his personal best of No. 57. Australia's James Duckworth, runner-up in Kazakhstan, climbed nine spots to reach a new career-high ranking of No. 56.

Ashleigh Barty begins 94th week as World No. 1

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 US Open

In the women's WTA rankings, Australia's Ashleigh Barty has begun her 60th consecutive week and 94th overall week at the top spot. Barty has the ninth longest reign at the No. 1 ranking in women's tennis history.

If the 25-year-old is able to retain the top spot until the week of 1 November, which looks very likely, she will overtake Lindsay Davenport (98 weeks) for eighth spot in that tally.

Ashleigh Barty is followed in the rankings by Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2), Karolina Pliskova (No. 3) and Iga Swiatek (No. 4). Swiatek has climbed two spots to fourth position - a new career-high.

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova remains rooted at No. 5, followed by Elina Svitolina (-2 to No. 6), Naomi Osaka (+1 to No. 7), Sofia Kenin (-1 to No. 8) and Garbine Muguruza (no change at No. 9).

Greece's Maria Sakkari has climbed two positions to No. 10, having reached the final in Ostrava last week. That makes her the first Greek woman to ever break into the top 10 of the world rankings.

Ostrava champion Anett Kontaveit, meanwhile, has climbed seven spots to No. 23.

In the WTA doubles rankings, India's Sania Mirza has skyrocketed 48 spots to No. 62 after winning the Ostrava doubles title with Shuai Zhang. This is Mirza's first doubles title since Hobart in January 2020, and her highest ranking since returning from her maternity break.

