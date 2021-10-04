Novak Djokovic starts 341st week as World No. 1, Ashleigh Barty closes in on Lindsay Davenport's tally atop WTA rankings

Even as the attention of the tennis world shifts to the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells for the next two weeks, Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty continue to lead the world rankings.

Djokovic, who has withdrawn from Indian Wells and remains uncertain about his schedule for the rest of 2021, has now started his 341st week at the top of the ATP rankings. The Serb is moving ever closer to the all-time record (men's and women's combined) for most weeks at No. 1; if he can hold on to the top spot through the end of the 2022 French Open, he will tie Steffi Graf's record of 377 weeks.

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, has held on to the No. 2 spot for the 18th week in a row. The Russian, who has a chance to end the season as ATP year-end world No. 1 even if Novak Djokovic remains atop the world rankings, can close the gap further with a good result at Indian Wells.

There have been no changes in this week's top 10. Djokovic and Medvedev are followed in the rankings by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Rafael Nadal, Matteo Berrettini, Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer and Casper Ruud.

Ruud, who became the first player to win five ATP titles in 2021 by winning the San Diego Open on Sunday, is now just 150 points behind the ninth-placed Federer. And Cameron Norrie, who reached the final in San Diego to continue his career-best season, has climbed two spots to No. 26.

Jannik Sinner remains at No. 14 after successfully defending his Sofia Open title, while runner-up Gael Monfils has climbed two positions to No. 18. There is also a new career-high for Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, who has moved up two spots to No. 21.

José Morgado @josemorgado New career highs on ATP Top 10021. Sonego

26. Norrie

40. Korda

54. Duckworth

55. Kwon

56. Giron

70. Rinderknech

76. Brooksby

Ashleigh Barty begins 94th week as World No. 1

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 US Open

In the women's rankings, Ashleigh Barty has begun her 61st consecutive week - and 95th overall - at the top spot. Barty, who has withdrawn from Indian Wells, has the ninth longest reign at the No. 1 ranking in WTA history.

If the 25-year-old holds on to the top spot until the week of 1 November, which looks like a safe bet, she will overtake Lindsay Davenport (98 weeks) and move into eighth position on that list.

Barty is followed in the rankings by Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2), Karolina Pliskova (No. 3), Iga Swiatek (No. 4) and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (No. 5).

Former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza has moved up three positions to No. 6 after winning the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic on Sunday. This is Muguruza's second title of the season (and ninth overall), giving the Spaniard her highest ranking since July 2018.

San Diego runner-up Ons Jabeur continues to break new ground, and she has climbed two positions to a new career-high of No. 14. Astana Open winner Alison Van Uytvanck has moved up 34 positions to No. 55, while runner-up Yulia Putintseva has climbed four spots to No. 43.

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who is also not competing at Indian Wells, has dropped five places to No. 12. Points from the Beijing Open, which Osaka won in 2019 but has been cancelled this year, dropped off this week.

José Morgado @josemorgado New career highs on WTA Top 1009. Sakkari

14. Jabeur

21. Raducanu

49. Tauson (top 50 debut)

52. Martincova

65. Trevisan

69. Parrizas

70. Sherif

90. Juvan

