Novak Djokovic starts record-extending 330th week as World No. 1, Ashleigh Barty continues to reign supreme

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty continue to reign at the top of the world rankings, as per the latest released by the ATP and WTA Tours on Monday.

Djokovic, who has confirmed his participation at the Tokyo Olympics, has started a record-extending 330th week at the No. 1 spot. The Serb is gunning for the Golden Slam this year, having won the first three Majors of the season.

If Djokovic were to win the Olympic singles gold medal and the US Open, he would become only the second player in tennis history (after Steffi Graf) to accomplish the feat.

While there were three ATP events this past week (Bastad, Hamburg and Newport), most of the top players, including Novak Djokovic, chose to take a break after Wimbledon. As a result, there has been no change in the top 10 on the men's side.

But Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who picked up his first ATP 500 trophy in Hamburg on Sunday, did climb two spots to No. 11. That's just one spot below his career-best of No. 10.

Casper Ruud, who picked up his second title of the season at Bastad, also moved up two spots to No. 14. That marks a new career-high for Ruud as well as for any player from Norway.

Novak Djokovic's countryman Filip Krajinovic, who finished runner-up to Carreno Busta in the Hamburg final, moved up 10 spots to No. 34. Argentina's Federico Coria, meanwhile, climbed 15 spots to a new career-best of No. 62 after reaching the Bastad final.

Former World No. 5 Kevin Anderson rose 39 spots to No. 74 after picking up his seventh career singles title (and first since Pune in 2019) at the Hall of Fame Championships in Newport. And Jenson Brooksby, the 20-year-old whom Anderson beat in the Newport final, climbed 26 spots to a new career-best No. 126; the American had started the season outside the top 300.

Ashleigh Barty starts 85th week as World No. 1

On the women's side, Ashleigh Barty has started her 85th week as World No. 1, marking the ninth longest reign in WTA history. The Australian could soon leapfrog Lindsay Davenport (98 weeks) on the list of players with the most weeks as World No. 1.

With most of the top women also not competing last week, the only change in the top 10 sees Garbine Muguruza climb one spot to No. 9. The Spaniard has swapped places with Romania's Simona Halep.

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who picked up her third title of the season in Prague, climbed two spots to a new peak of No. 11. Fellow Czech Tereza Martincova, runner-up to Krejcikova in Prague, climbed 11 spots to a new peak of No. 67.

Hungarian Open champion Yulia Putintseva moved up seven spots to No. 35, while runner-up Anhelina Kalinina moved up 15 positions to No. 80. The latter is a new peak for Kalinina.

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek climbed 13 spots to a new career-high ranking of No. 37 after claiming her first career singles title in Laussane. Meanwhile, France's Clara Burel, the Lausanne runner-up, climbed 27 spots to break into the top 100 for the first time; she is currently perched at No. 98.

