"Novak Djokovic was very strong, that he would do exceptional things" - Daria Kasatkina's coach recalls meeting 16-year-old Serb

Flavio Cipolla, a former Italian tennis pro, recently recalled his 2004 encounter with Novak Djokovic. Cipollo, who is currently coaching Daria Kasatkina, faced the Serb in a tournament final in 2004.

The Italian retired from tennis in 2017. During his playing career, Cipollo attained his highest career ranking of 70. In 2008, he reached the third round of the US Open, his best-ever performance at any Grand Slam tournament. Since, February 2023, the 39-year-old has been coaching Russia's Kasatkina.

In a recent conversation with the ubitennis, Flavio Cipollo recalled playing against a young Novak Djokovic way back in 2004. The duo played each other in Serbia in the final of the 2004 ITF Serbia F5. Djokovic beat the Italian 6-4, 6-3, to clinch the title in Belgrade, Serbia.

Cipollo was asked about the match and his encounter with the former World No. 1. He said:

"Yes, I remember it well, I remember well that tournament and that game. He was very young, he was, I believe, 16 years old. I was also young like him and I remember that it was already seen that he was very very strong that would do exceptional things."

The former World No. 70 also said that he has a picture with Djokovic, which they took after the final.

"I also have a photo after that final with him. Among the other end, both single and double."

The duo faced off once again, in 2009, in Dubai. Djokovic maintained his winning run against the Italian as he beat him 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 32.

Novak Djokovic set to return to the tour at the Cincinnati Masters 2023

Novak Djokovic will return to tennis at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters, scheduled to be played later this month. The Serb last played at Wimbledon, where he suffered a loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The former World No. 1 earlier withdrew himself from the 2023 Canadian Open.

At Cincinnati, the veteran will compete both in the singles and doubles categories. He will partner up with compatriot Nikola Cacic in the doubles category. The 23-time Grand Slam winner is a two-time winner at Cincinnati.

In 2018, he beat Roger Federer in the final, and in 2020, he defeated Milos Raonic in the final. The Cincinnati Masters will be Djokovic's only tournament before the 2023 US Open.

