Novak Djokovic suffers worst set-loss at Australian Open in 11 years against Jannik Sinner in 2024 SF

Novak Djokovic got off to a forgetful start in his 2024 Australian Open semifinal against Jannik Sinner as he suffered his worst set-loss at the Melbourne Major in over a decade.

The Italian, who beat the Serb twice within two weeks in 2023, was in full control during the opening set and won it 6-1. Djokovic thus endured his worst set at the Australian Open since 2013, when he lost the opening set to Stan Wawrinka by the same scoreline in their fourth round encounter. The Serb, however, managed to win that match 1-6, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7(5), 12-10.

Sinner, in the process, became only the third player to concede a game or less to Djokovic in the opening set of the Melbourne Major. The first player to do this was former World No. 1 Marat Safin, who thrashed the Serb 6-0, 6-2, 6-1 in what was his Grand Slam debut. Wawrinka's opening set in 2013 was the second instance where the current World No. 1 won only a game in the opening set at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic is assured of the World No. 1 ranking after the end of the Australian Open

Following World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz's four-set loss to sixth seed Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic is assured to be the World No. 1 until at least February 19. This will extend his stay at the top to 412 weeks.

The Serb has a win-loss record of 7-1 in 2024 coming into the Australian Open semifinals. He started the season at the United Cup and won his opening match 6-3, 6-2 against China's Zhang Zhizhen before beating Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1. He lost 6-4, 6-4 to Alex de Minaur in Serbia's quarterfinal tie against Australia.

Djokovic started the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 win over teenage qualifier Dino Prizmic before overcoming a scare from Alexei Popyrin, triumphing 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3. He registered his first straight-set win of the tournament by beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) to set up a fourth-round clash against Adrian Mannarino.

The Serb thrashed the 20th-seeded Frenchman 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 to reach a record-equaling 58th Grand Slam quarterfinal. Here, he faced 12th seed Taylor Fritz and beat the American 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to book his place in the Australian Open semifinals.

