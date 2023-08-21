Novak Djokovic surpasses Ivan Lendl's tally of 94 ATP titles with Cincinnati Open run, trails only Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors

Novak Djokovic overcame Carlos Alcaraz in three tough sets during their championship match clash at the 2023 Cincinnati Open on Sunday (20 August). With his victory, Djokovic finally exacted his revenge over the World No. 1, who had defeated him to win the title at Wimbledon last month.

Perhaps more significantly, though, the 36-year-old has now won a whopping 95 titles on the ATP tour, including 23 Grand Slams and 39 ATP Masters 1000 titles. He has also surpassed eight-time Major winner Ivan Lendl's tally of 94 pro-level titles.

Having said that, Djokovic still remains behind American legend Jimmy Connors and 20-time Major winner Roger Federer, who won 109 and 103 titles on the men's singles tour respectively. The Serb will be eager to hit a century of ATP titles over the next few years, provided he remains in the great shape he is in currently.

The current World No. 2 has been incredibly versatile in his illustrious career, winning every annual big tournament barring the Monte Carlo Masters thrice. He has reigned supreme at the Australian Open 10 times, the French Open three times, Wimbledon seven times, and the US Open three times.

For what it's worth, Djokovic has been even more dominant at the ATP Masters 1000 series — winning eight of the nine elite tournaments at least three times following his Cincinnati triumph. The Serb will now be looking to complete an unprecedented "Triple Career Golden Masters" at next year's Monte Carlo Masters, where he has won two titles in his career.

Apart from these tournaments, Djokovic has triumphed six times at the ATP Finals in 15 appearances. He has also monopolized the lower-tier events on the men's tour, winning 15 and 12 titles at ATP 500 and ATP 250 tournaments respectively.

Ivan Lendl, for his part, won 94 titles during his career spanning from 1978-94. For academic purposes, the eight-time Major winner has won two more ATP titles than Rafael Nadal — who rounds out the top five of men's singles champions with the most pro-level titles.

Novak Djokovic far behind Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors when it comes to the record for most ATP titles

Roger Federer won 103 ATP titles in his career

Although Djokovic has won title after title over the course of his incredible career, he is still fairly short of matching Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors in most title victories. Connors leads that list with his humongous tally of 109 titles - which comes as very little surprise considering his longevity.

Federer, meanwhile, has arguably been the one player who was a top fixture on the men's tour for virtually his entire career. Having turned pro in 1998, the Swiss won 103 ATP titles over a career spanning more than two decades.

Djokovic could perhaps outmatch Federer's tally over the next two years, provided the 36-year-old decides to play that long. Having said that, it may not be realistically possible for the Serb to overtake Connors' 109 titles — who padded up his tally with 98 lower-tier titles during his career.

