Novak Djokovic surpasses Rafael Nadal, creates record for biggest undefeated head-to-head after 19th consecutive win over Gael Monfils

Novak Djokovic solidifies his legacy further as he surpasses Rafael Nadal with the most significant undefeated head-to-head lead, marked by his 19th straight victory against Gael Monfils.

After a hard-fought loss in the 2023 Wimbledon final, the Serb is currently preparing for the upcoming US Open. He is competing at the Cincinnati Masters and making his first appearance at the event in three years.

Djokovic only needed one hour and eight minutes to outclass the in-form Monfils 6-3, 6-2 in the third round. He now claims the record for the most substantial undefeated head-to-head distinction on the ATP tour.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion eclipsed Rafael Nadal's previous record of 18 consecutive wins in a row against Richard Gasquet. Roger Federer claims the third position on the list, boasting an impressive 17-0 record against former player David Ferrer. Federer also enjoys the same unblemished record against Mikhael Youzhny.

Djokovic currently maintains a seven-match winning streak in Cincinnati. His memorable triumph at the 2020 Western and Southern Open highlights his exceptional skill.

The 36-year-old recently shared his strategy for handling the pressures of being a defending champion. He emphasized treating himself as an equal among his peers, resisting the influence of media, external factors, and surroundings that might label him solely as the reigning champion.

"It's kind of also a mind game," he said. "I really, throughout my career, particularly in the second part of my career, didn't really allow myself nor the people or the media, when I would talk to them, I would not really allow myself to think that I'm a defending champion but to put myself really in a position that I'm equal as everyone else, so I have the same starting point. So I start from scratch every year. You know, play that tournament like I played it the first time."

Novak Djokovic to square off against Taylor Fritz in Western and Southern Open QF

Western & Southern Open

Second seed Novak Djokovic will take on ninth seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Western and Southern Open on Friday, August 18.

The Serb leads the head-to-head against Fritz 6-0 and defeated him most recently at the 2022 ATP Finals. He will be hoping to maintain his streak against the home favorite.

While Djokovic got the better of Gael Monfils in the third round, Fritz moved past Dusan Lajovic. The in-form qualifier was forced to retire in the first set due to injury, allowing Fritz to reach his first quarterfinal in Cincinnati. The American will be determined to present a tough challenge to the iconic player.

Fans can expect an intriguing battle between two high-quality players at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. The winner of this tie will take on either Alexander Zverev or Adrian Mannarino.

