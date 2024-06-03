Novak Djokovic's title defense at the 2024 French Open almost came to an unexpected end on Monday, as the Serb barely survived a shocker in the fourth round against Francisco Cerundolo. Looking a pale shadow of his own self for two sets at least, the Serb opted for multiple medical timeouts, throwing doubt over his fitness for the rest of the tournament.

Djokovic was the dominant force in the opening set, taking two breaks of serve for an early 5-1 lead. In the last game of the set, Cerdundolo showed initial signs of a fightback as the World No. 1 had to fight off two break points to wrap up the set 6-1.

From there, Cerundolo started his comeback in earnest, even as Djokovic's fitness eluded him. It should be noted that he played for 4.5 hours in the third round (against Lorenzo Musetti), and didn't leave the court until past 3 am after surviving a five-set thriller. On Monday, effects of that night session seemed to haunt the 24-time Grand Slam champion, as he asked for the physio multiple times during the set.

The second set was going neck and neck, with both players stuck at 5-5 until the Argentine stepped on the gas, breaking Djokovic to snatch the set 7-5. The third set was a tamer affair, as an early break of serve allowed Cerundolo to go 3-0 up. From there, he consolidated to take the set 6-3 and go up two sets to one.

The 37-year-old was looking physically troubled thoughout the contest, and the fourth set was no different. Although the scores were evenly matched until 2-2, Francisco Cerundolo struck in the fifth game, breaking for a 3-2 lead as the Serb's movement diminished.

With the World No. 27 leading 4-2, though, Novak Djokovic of the old returned out of seemingly nowhere, breaking serve and winning three games in a row to lead 5-4.

Serving to stay in the fourth set at 5-6, Cerundolo was at risk of losing serve once more as the Serb found his rhythm again. While he saved three set points, he couldn't save the fourth, losing the set 7-5.

With all to play for in the decider, Djokovic broke early for a 2-0 lead, only for Cerundolo to earn the break back immediately. Serving at 3*-4, though, the Argentine succumbed to nerves once again, losing a 40-15 lead to hand the 24-time Grand Slam champion a 5-3 lead.

After that, it was only a matter of minutes for Novak Djokovic to close out a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win after nearly four and a half hours.

Novak Djokovic to take on Taylor Fritz or Casper Ruud in French Open QF

2024 French Open - Day 9

Following his win over Francisco Cerundolo, Novak Djokovic will take on Taylor Fritz or Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. The duo are battling it out in the fourth round on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and are tied at one set apiece.

Following that, the World No. 1 is expected to face fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. Meanwhile, World No. 2 Jannik Sinner and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz remain the favorites to reach the final from the bottom half.

