Novak Djokovic wrapped up his semifinal encounter against Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in straight sets, but not before his fair share of drama.

In a repeat of last year's quarterfinal clash that went to five sets, it was the Serb who drew first blood, taking the opening set 6-3. The second set, which was marked by a controversial hindrance call that went against Djokovic, also went in favor of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 6-4.

The third set, however, was far more even, with the duo both holding their serves one after the other. With the Italian leading 5-4 and Djokovic serving to stay in the match, the World No. 2's game dipped uncharacteristically, giving Sinner two break points.

A few fans on Center Court, presumably attempting to put pressure on the 36-year-old, taunted him at this point and tried to throw him off. Djokovic, though, held his nerves and served it out, leveling things at 5-5.

Immediately after sealing the game, Novak Djokovic mimicked crying, specifically directed at the fans who had jeered him earlier. Djokovic and Sinner both held their next service games to take the set to the tiebreaker, where the seven-time winner prevailed 7-6(4) to reach yet another final at SW19.

Novak Djokovic to take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in Wimbledon final

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Following his victory over Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic will take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The duo are set to face off in the second semifinal on Friday, giving the four-time defending champion a little extra rest ahead of Sunday's final.

Neither Alcaraz nor Medvedev has reached the final at Wimbledon previously. The World No. 2 has a 1-1 head-to-head record against Alcaraz, having beaten him at the French Open earlier this year in the semifinals.

Against Medvedev, on the other hand, he has a 9-5 head-to-head record. However, the Russian beat him in their most recent encounter at the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier in the season.

By reaching the 2023 Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic will make his ninth appearance in the championship round at the grass-court Major, out of which he has won the title seven times already. His only loss in the final so far at SW19 came against Andy Murray in the 2013 edition, where the Brit managed to win his maiden title at his home Grand Slam.

