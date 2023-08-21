Novak Djokovic tore his shirt off after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in an epic final encounter at the 2023 Cincinnati Open on Sunday, August 20.

Playing Alcaraz for the second time in a final this year, Djokovic scored a revenge win after losing the Wimbledon summit clash to the Spaniard in July. He, however, had to toil hard for three hours and 49 minutes for his 95th career singles title.

The World No. 2 rallied from a set and championship point down in the second set to eventually win a record-extending 39th Masters 1000 title. He termed the encounter as "one of the toughest" he had ever played.

“Crazy. Honestly, I don't know what else I can say. Tough to describe. Definitely one of the toughest matches I've ever played in my life, regardless what tournament, what category, what level, what player. It's unbelievable,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

The Serb mentioned he never doubted himself to win a game like this on the highest level and against the toughest of opponents.

“From the beginning 'til the end, we've both been through so much, so many ups and downs, highs and lows, incredible points, poor games, heat strokes, coming back," he added.

“Just overall, one of the toughest and most exciting matches I was ever part of and these are the kinds of moments and matches that I continue to work for day in day out. I was never in doubt that I can deliver the 'A' game when it mattered the most and just thrilled,” he said.

The 36-year-old's thrill was evident on the court as he tore his shirt off in celebration while gracing the crowd after the match.

Expand Tweet

With the win, the World No. 2 will inch closer to Alcaraz, who is currently in the top spot on the ATP rankings, which will be updated on Monday, August 21. The Serb will race to 9,795 points, only 20 short of the Spaniard, who will have 9,815 to his name after a loss in the Cincinnati Open final.

Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head hangs in balance

The Wimbledon Championships: 2023

With the Cincinnati Open triumph over Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic has leveled their head-to-head count at 2-2. The duo has played two semifinals and as many finals so far.

Their first meeting resulted in a victory for Alcaraz. The 20-year-old defeated the Serb 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) in semifinal of the 2022 Madrid Open. At this year's French Open, the two locked horns for the second time in a final-four clash, which Djokovic ended up winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The Wimbledon final in July was a battle for the ages as Alcaraz managed to hand the Serb his first defeat on Centre Court in ten years. The World No. 1 bounced back after losing the opening set to secure his first Wimbledon title, defeating Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis