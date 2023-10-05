Novak Djokovic teases Holger Rune after the Dane gets the same locker room previously assigned to the Serb and Rafael Nadal in Shanghai 

Novak Djokovic has jokingly accused Holger Rune of stealing his locker room at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

The Serb responded to Rune’s post that showed him being assigned the same locker room that he and Rafael Nadal had used exclusively for several years.

Rune had expressed his delight at getting the locker room that had served the interests of two of the greatest players in the history of tennis. The World No. 5 had recorded a walkaround of the Shanghai event’s premises and showed a board with a timeline of when they were allotted the locker room.

Djokovic, who has won four titles and has an impressive 34-5 record in Shanghai, left a playful reply under Rune's post.

"You stole my locker room!?? 🥶," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Holger Rune is scheduled to play his opening match against America's Brandon Nakashima on Thursday after receiving a bye in the first round. The winner of the match will face either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Zhizhen Zhang in the Round of 32.

"I think he has better numbers than mine and that is indisputable" - Rafael Nadal on Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup 2022

Rafael Nadal recently acknowledged that Novak Djokovic is the greatest player in terms of titles won in the history of the sport.

The Serb recently matched Margaret Court’s record of 24 singles Majors, the most in tennis history, by winning the 2023 US Open. He also became the first man to win three Slams in a year four times, having won the Australian Open and Roland Garros earlier in 2023.

The World No. 1 leads the race for the most big titles in tennis, which include Grand Slams, ATP Finals, Masters 1000s, and Olympic gold. Djokovic has 69 such titles, while Nadal has 59 and Roger Federer 55.

In a recent interview, Nadal openly admitted that the Serb stands as the player with the most remarkable record of title wins.

"I believe that numbers are numbers and statistics are statistics, and in that sense, I think he has better numbers than mine and that is indisputable. I don't drop any rings nor do I have an ego big enough to try to disguise a reality that is not. This is the truth. The rest are tastes, inspiration, sensations that one or the other may transmit to you, that you may like one or the other more," he told AS.

"I think that with respect to titles, Djokovic is the best in history and there is nothing to discuss in that," Nadal added.

