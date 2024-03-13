"Novak Djokovic terrifies me"; "Believe he could sleep with his eyes open" - Serb winning 'Blink Challenge' at Indian Wells delights fans

While the main action continues on court at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, tennis stars have also been busy with off-court challenges. Novak Djokovic recently aced others in one such activity called 'Blink Challenge.'

The World No. 1 was joined by Daniil Medvedev, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, and others in a competition to see who could stay the longest without blinking. Swiatek folded early; she was followed by Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, and Angelique Kerber.

Osaka survived the competition for nearly 90 seconds but ultimately couldn't resist blinking. She was soon followed by Medvedev.

Djokovic then easily won the 'Blink Challenge,' lasting an incredible two minutes and 15 seconds without closing his eyes.

Tennis fans were impressed by the 24-time Grand Slam champion's staring ability and joked that he must be sleeping with his eyes open as well. Some hailed the Serb as the 'G.O.A.T.' of not blinking while the others lauded Medvedev and Osaka for their performances.

"I thought it was just a photo of Djokovic for a while 🤣," a fan joked.

"I believe Nole could sleep with his eyes open," commented another fan.

"All of Djokovic's contact lense issues from years past prepared him for this moment. I'm impressed that Osaka and Medvedev made it over the minute mark," a fan wrote on Reddit.

"Nearly went blind while starring into Novak’s eyes for 2 minutes," a fan tweeted.

Here are more fan reactions to Indian Well's 'Blink Challenge:'

Novak Djokovic suffers shock defeat in Indian Wells Masters 3R

Novak Djokovic was the No. 1 seed at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, which was just his second tournament of the year. He received a first-round bye and faced Aleksandar Vukic in the second round. The Serb looked at his best in the first set but was taken to task by the American in the second.

In the final set, the five-time Indian Wells Masters champion outlasted Vukic and wrapped up the contest 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Djokovic faced lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round. In another three-setter, Nardi, ranked World No. 123, stunned the tennis world by defeating the top seed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. This upset was perhaps the worst defeat suffered by the Belgrade native in recent years.

The Serb took a long break after his semifinal exit at the Australian Open at the hands of eventual champion Jannik Sinner. He will next play at the Miami Open (March 20-31).

