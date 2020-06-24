Novak Djokovic thought he was above laws of nature, says Marseille tournament director

Jean-Francois Caujolle criticised Novak Djokovic for organising the Adria Tour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ill-fated exhibition tournament has been cancelled after three players, including Djokovic, tested positive.

Novak Djokovic

The creator of the now infamous Adria Tour, Novak Djokovic joined a plethora of players and support staff in contracting the COVID-19 virus that has wreaked havoc all over the world.

The exhibition tournament, although intended for a good cause - to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic - showed scant regard for safety protocols and social distancing norms. Players hugged and danced with each other in a party atmosphere and mingled seamlessly with fans, until disaster struck.

The remaining legs of the Adria Tour have now been cancelled, with Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic, all of whom played in the ill-fated tour, falling victim to coronavirus.

Novak Djokovic has attracted criticism from several players - including Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Nick Kyrgios and Noah Rubin - for his role in the debacle. And now Marseille tournament director Jean-Francois Caujolle has joined the bandwagon in slamming the World No. 1 for organising a 'reckless' tournament in the midst of a global pandemic.

Caujolle accused Novak Djokovic of thinking himself to be immune from COVID-19, even when millions of people around the globe have succumbed to the deadly virus.

“It reminds me of the parable of the Tower of Babel, where the people wanted to rise as high as the gods. There, one has the impression that Djokovic thought himself above certain laws of nature. He has a Slavic side that is both mystical and 'I am unsinkable'."

Novak Djokovic had earlier expressed reservations about getting vaccinated even if a COVID-19 vaccine was discovered. Caujolle slammed the Serb for that remark, and also said that Novak Djokovic had been irresponsible by organizing the Adria tour during the COVID-19 pandemic and putting the health of others at risk.

"Personally, you may think that there is no need to get vaccinated or that, by taking plants, you can treat yourself. But when you put other people into play and you have a responsibility for what you represent, there are positions and actions not to be committed."

Advertisement

The Marseille tournament director, while labeling Novak Djokovic's actions 'beyond immature', went as far as accusing the 33-year-old of being 'dangerous' and 'harmful'.

Caujolle also took thinly veiled potshots at Novak Djokovic for his recent social media posts where he said that polluted water can be transformed into healing water.

"It is not immaturity. He has a messianic side which makes him feel above that. There, he realizes that the return of the boomerang is rapid. During the confinement period, I followed some of his direct on Instagram, it is sure that there were lights on in it."

"Everything is in paranormality. A year and a half, two years ago, he nevertheless asked ATP that there be cryogenic buses in each tournament so that players can get cold! It has a mystical side which can seem dangerous. For me, he is bordering on the guru. It imposes on others a form of mental pressure. He is someone who can be harmful," remarked Caujolle.

Federer or Nadal would have never done it: Caujolle on Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic

Continuing his extraordinary tirade against Novak Djokovic, Caujolle said that Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal would have never promoted a tournament like the Adria Tour when the COVID-19 pandemic has shown little signs of abating.

"Djokovic's exterior is smooth but the interior is a little tormented and violent. Today, he is not the tennis icon. If Federer or Nadal had done that, it would have more impact. But Federer or Nadal would not have done it."

"For me, it will have no impact on ATP. On the contrary, it is a private promoter which makes a bullshit. The ATP has implemented a hyper-drastic American-style protocol. It's a good lesson."

Caujolle also said that Novak Djokovic's position as the President of the ATP Players' Council has now become untenable owing to his Adria Tour misadventure. The Marseille Tournament Director opined that other players should make their voices heard in this regard.

"It's up to the players to say it and the players should become big boys. Between those who think it and those who are in the soft belly, they should wake up a little and not to let go. I would like to hear from Tsonga, Monfils, Federer, Nadal. I would like to hear these guys say now: 'too much is too much'," concluded Caujolle.