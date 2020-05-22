Novak Djokovic to organize tennis tournament in the Balkans this June

Novak Djokovic will reportedly conduct a competition in the Balkan region in June

Novak Djokovic, the No.1 player in the world, has announced that he will conduct an 'Adria Tour' in the Balkan countries during the month of June.

Novak Djokovic's PR team announced on Friday that the tournament will be organised from June 13 to July 4 in different areas of Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia.

Big names like World No.3 Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov have reportedly agreed to participate in the competition. The funds generated from the tournament will be donated to various charitable organisations, including the Novak Djokovic Foundation's Early Childhood Development and Education programs.

Novak Djokovic organizes "Adria Tour". So far Thiem and Dimitrov are big names confirmed, expect more to come. Belgrade 13/14 of June, Zadar (Croatia) 20/21, Montenegro 27/28 and Banja Luka (3/4 of July). https://t.co/SHSMf6WoAB — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) May 22, 2020

The tournament is set to begin in Belgrade on June 13-14, before moving to Zadar (June 20-21), Montenegro (June 27-28) and Banja Luka (July 3-4). The first two days of the competition will be played at the Novak Djokovic tennis centre in Belgrade.

Reportedly, the Serb will also play an exhibition match against Damir Džumhur in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on July 5. Džumhur is currently the No. 1 ranked player in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"The program will be completed with doubles with celebrities, as well as tennis events for children. All matches will be broadcast on Sportklub TV channels, and pictures from the region will go around the world," said the statement.

"The sports spectacle 'Adria Tour' in Belgrade will be preceded by the Tennis Association of Serbia , in the usual format from the qualifications, which start on Monday, to the finals, which will be held on Friday. This tournament is played for a prize fund that TSS has already set aside with the help of Novak Djokovic."

The tournament, which will be ticketed, will be played in a Robin Round format, where each player competes against every other player in his group of four. The plan also includes doubles with celebrities, and tennis events for children.

Advertisement

The tour will reportedly be overseen by the Tennis Association of Serbia.

Novak Djokovic to return to Belgrade after relaxation of travel restrictions

Novak Djokovic is currently in Monte Carlo with his wife and children

Goran Ivanisevic, the coach of Novak Djokovic, had also recently said that the World No. 1 plans to travel to Serbia after the international travel restrictions are eased.

Novak Djokovic has been in stupendous form this year, winning all three tournaments in which he has participated, including the 2020 Australian Open. The Serb is currently on a 13-match winning streak, and is yet to face a loss this year.

Djokovic, Dimitrov, Thiem and Troicki are confirmed for the Adria Tour, that will take place from June 13 to July 4. Other players to be announced. In addition Djokovic and Dzumhur will play an exhibition match in Sarajevo on July 5. pic.twitter.com/XdPzSnX56Z — BB 10 (@csbb10) May 22, 2020

Djokovic will definitely be looking forward to playing competitive tennis again, and use this tournament as a means to regain the momentum he had started the year with.