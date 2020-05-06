Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be talking about the benefits he has reaped from following strict nutrition and detoxification practices, during a talk show with Chervin on IG Live at 7 PM CEST today.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion shared the following update on his Twitter handle regarding the same:

Nutrition & detoxification have played a major part in my life & career on court. Tomorrow join Chervin and I at 7pm cest on IG Live to talk about our perspectives.. going to be a really good one so bring pen and paper. We’ll see you then 👍🏼 #TheSelfMasteryProject pic.twitter.com/Iw7qFcGWXH — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 5, 2020

The 8-time Australian Open champion has been following a plant-based diet for many years, without going so far as calling himself a vegan. In essence, though, there is only a thin line between the two.

Both diets involve the elimination of all animal products like meat, fish, eggs, dairy and gelatin while prominently featuring fruit, vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts and seeds.

In a plant-based diet, a person derives most of their nutrients from fruits and vegetables, but may choose to occasionally include small quantities of meat or dairy. A vegan diet, on the other hand, strictly excludes all animal-derived products.

Novak Djokovic's self-mastery project



#TheSelfMasteryProject is an Instagram series started by Novak Djokovic. In the latest episode of the series, the Serb talked with Guiness World Record holder for fastest half marathon barefoot on ice/snow, Wim Hof, about dispelling self-doubts and distractions.

During his interactions with the Dutchman, Novak Djokovic said:

“On the tennis court I can instantly notice the difference in my own perception of this simple experience… when I make the transformation from being in a doubtful state of mind — when I allow maybe some distractions and some environmental factors to affect my focus, my presence — [to] when I’m completely aligned and I basically am present and everything flows. I’m not thinking because it’s automatic, because I already have it inside of me.”

The 32-year-old provided insights into his mental preparation before stepping on the tennis court, and spoke about the power of positive thinking when the opponent is on the ascendancy.

“Nothing externally has changed but internally you say to yourself, ‘I trained myself. I know I’m good. I believe in myself. I have confidence in myself. I’m going to execute these shots in the best possible way. Whatever happens I accept it. I'll recover and go to the next one.”

Novak Djokovic further said:

"And then all of a sudden the whole game, the momentum shifts to your side. It’s really interesting because it all boils down to the power of mind. The power of mind is something that we have, that we possess. We can’t expect someone else to grant us or to give us a gift or present or something that is going to be a cure or a secret of success. We’ve got to do that work ourselves.”

What else has Novak Djokovic been up to during the COVID-19 lockdown?



Novak Djokovic went 18-0 to start the year, winning his second title of the season in Dubai. But since then, like all professional players, he has been biding his time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ATP tour remains suspended till 13th July.

Djokovic, who has been fairly active on various social media platforms, has been making the most of his down time during the lockdown. Recently, the Serb caught up with his good friend Andy Murray on an Instagram video chat, after which he also had a 'fanboy' interaction with Maria Sharapova.

It will be at least two more months before the Serb is seen playing a match on a tennis court again. His fans will want to stay tuned to his social media updates until then, being both entertained and educated by his posts.