Novak Djokovic's former coach Marian Vajda has stated that he exchanged heartwarming messages with the Serbian following his 2023 French Open triumph.

Vajda worked with Djokovic for nearly two decades. 85 of the iconic player's 94 career titles have come under Vajda's guidance. Of his 23 Majors, 20 were won with the 58-year-old as a part of his coaching team.

At Roland Garros earlier this month, Djokovic emerged victorious by beating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final. With it, he won his third title in Paris, became the tournament's oldest champion, and also clinched an Open Era record (jointly with Serena Williams) 23rd Grand Slam title.

Vajda hailed Djokovic's recent triumph for the manner in which he achieved it. He also opined that the French Open was his 'most difficult' Major and clay was his most challenging surface.

"I enjoyed the imperial way in which he conquered the title, on the most difficult surface for him and on the most difficult Grand Slam for him," he told Punto de Break.

Vajda also revealed that Djokovic responded to his congratulatory message with warmth and love.

"Right after the game, I sent him a voice message," Vajda added. "I told him that I was very happy because he had achieved it, because he already had the 23rd title. Several hours later, he answered me and told me that he appreciates it from the heart, that he does not forget that I am still part of his team and his family. They were precious and moving words."

Marian Vajda: "Novak Djokovic's experience in Grand Slams is priceless"

Novak Djokovic is a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Marian Vajda believes that Novak Djokovic heads into matches on the front foot as his experience gives him an edge over his opponents. He further stated that the Serbian is a tactically astute player, even at the age of 36.

"Everything is in the psyche. Djokovic's experience in Grand Slams is priceless. He knows how to play in a unique way in terms of special vision, he knows perfectly where each corner is and can cover it. He distributes his energies sensibly," he said.

"He is very difficult to tackle on a tactical level and he knows how to save his strength. Losing a set is not going to stop him, he is extremely strong on a mental level. This experience already gives him half the victory every time he starts a match," he added.

With the Australian Open and French Open titles under his belt, Novak Djokovic will now turn his attention to the Wimbledon Championships, where he is the four-time defending champion.

