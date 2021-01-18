"Novak Djokovic is a tool, Bernard Tomic's Mrs. obviously has no perspective" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has become the latest to criticize Novak Djokovic after the Serb demanded a relaxation of the rules for players under lockdown in Melbourne.

On Sunday, news emerged that Novak Djokovic had sent a list of proposals to Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley. The World No. 1 wanted the organizers to ease the conditions for the players who are facing a complete 14-day quarantine since members of their flight tested positive for COVID-19.

Some of Djokovic's proposals - such as providing fitness materials in the hotel rooms - appeared justified. But a couple of others - like moving the players to private houses with tennis courts for practice - bordered on the unreasonable.

Novak Djokovic's list of demands was met with a firm no by Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews as well as by the Commissioner for COVID-19 Quarantine in Victoria Emma Casser. And now, Nick Kyrgios has posted his reaction on social media in response to a news clip covering the tournament on Australian television.

In the tweet, Kyrgios referred to the World No. 1 as 'a tool'. The 25-year-old Australian also commented on Vanessa Sierra, the girlfriend of fellow Aussie tennis player Bernard Tomic, saying she has 'no perspective'.

"Djokovic is a tool," Nick Kyrgios wrote. "I don't mind Bernie but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes."

Djokovic is a tool. I don’t mind Bernie but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/MMgeriH2GJ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 18, 2021

In a video blog on her YouTube channel, Sierra had complained about the food quality in the Melbourne quarantine. She had also stated she would have to wait to get out of quarantine in order to get her hair washed.

Nick Kyrgios had also lashed out at Novak Djokovic after the ill-fated Adria Tour last year

Nenad Zimonjic, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic during the Adria Tour

This is not the first time that Nick Kyrgios has used social media to lash out at the 33-year-old Novak Djokovic. Last August, Kyrgios had posted a tweet in which he criticized Djokovic for organizing the Adria Tour in the midst of the pandemic.

Although all local guidelines were adhered to at the time, the Adria Tour did not include any social distancing for fans in the stands or among the players. Eventually several players (including Djokovic himself) contracted the virus, and the event had to be called off.

Hell of a tennis player. May go unbeaten in 2020, can’t take that away from him. Unfortunately when he was supposed to show some leadership and humility he went missing. Majority would say he has taken an L regardless. https://t.co/UjZ9LbHTj3 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 26, 2020

Nick Kyrgios had also criticized other players involved in the event on social media, including Borna Coric, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.

The Australian himself had decided not to travel to the United States and Europe after the ATP tour resumed in August.

As per his latest post on Instagram, Nick Kyrgios is currently in Canberra. He is entered to play one of the tune-up events in Melbourne in the first week of February, followed by the Australian Open.