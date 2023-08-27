Novak Djokovic showcased his playful side at the Arthur Ashe Kids Day ahead of the 2023 US Open by engaging in an entertaining activity - wielding a spatula on the tennis court.

Arthur Ashe Kids' Day is an annual children's tennis event held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The event serves as the grand opening of the highly anticipated US Open, which commences just a day later.

This event commemorates the indelible legacy of tennis icon Arthur Ashe and pays homage to his unwavering commitment to empowering young individuals through the sport. Kids' Day was established in 1993, the same year Ashe passed away.

Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and several other tennis stars took part in the Kids' Day event held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Djokovic traded his trusty tennis racquet for an array of unconventional objects. From a baseball bat to a stop sign, a frying pan to a spatula, and even a plank of wood, he embraced the challenge of playing tennis with these unexpected tools. He even went as far as playing with his bare hands. Despite the absurdity of the objects, the 23-time Grand Slam was able to score points and entertain the crowd.

Djokovic was able to score a point while playing with a spatula. After winning the point, the ecstatic Serb embarked on a short celebratory lap on his side of the court, while shouting a resounding "YES!"

Watch the clip below:

"I still feel vibes from that night" - Novak Djokovic fondly recalls fan support in 2021 US Open final despite defeat to Daniil Medvedev

2021 US Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic has fondly recalled his 2021 US Open final, despite his defeat to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Djokovic entered the title clash of the 2021 American Slam with an opportunity to etch his name in history. After winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon earlier that year, he set his sights on securing the Calendar Slam, a remarkable accomplishment last achieved by Rod Laver in 1969 (in men's tennis).

However, Medvedev shocked the Serb by defeating him 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. The win marked Medvedev's first Major win and made him the third Russian man after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to win a Grand Slam.

Before commencing his campaign at the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic reflected upon his previous defeat in the final with a sense of nostalgia. He fondly recalled the overwhelming support he received from the crowd despite acknowledging that he had not performed at his absolute best against Daniil Medvedev.

"It's been two years when I played last here and lost finals to Medvedev in '21, going for four Slams in a year. I haven't performed well that day in terms of tennis," he said at a press conference.

"But what I felt from the crowd, that kind of connection and love and support that they gave me throughout entire match and also in the closing ceremony, was something that I carry still in my heart, and I still feel vibes from that night of the finals two years ago. Yeah, I try to use that for this year's tournament," he added.

