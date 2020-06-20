Novak Djokovic trolls Stan Wawrinka for his fashion sense

Novak Djokovic seems to be enjoying himself in Zadar, & on Saturday he poked fun at Stan Wawrinka's RG 2015 shorts.

Stan Wawrinka replied to Novak Djokovic almost instantly after he shared the post.

Novak Djokovic took a shot at Stan Wawrinka's 'shorts selection'

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has reached Croatia to conduct and play in the second leg of the Adria Tour. After a successful weekend in Belgrade, the top European stars will entertain the fans in Zadar - with the only notable absentee being Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic hit the practice courts earlier today to prepare for the weekend's matches, and even shared a photo from the session on social media. But what left many of his fans amused was his caption - which took a cheeky dig at Stan Wawrinka.

Novak Djokovic played with his son Stefan, and they cleaned the court after their session ended. However, Djokovic asked for an apology from his fans for his choice of attire; the 2020 Australian Open winner was seen wearing a pair of beach shorts with a floral design on it.

The Serb then decided to pull Stan Wawrinka's leg by mentioning him towards the end of the caption. Djokovic said that Wawrinka often sports this kind of 'style' on the court, in an obvious reference to the Swiss' iconic shorts from the 2015 French Open.

Here's how Novak Djokovic captioned the image:

"After tennis session with Stefan, we cleaned the court. Forgive my shorts selection. Came to the court from the beach. Some guys have this kind of shorts style for official tennis matches @stanwawrinka85"

Stan Wawrinka responds to Novak Djokovic on Instagram

Stan Wawrinka had beaten Novak Djokovic in the 2015 French Open final

Advertisement

Stan Wawrinka replied to Novak Djokovic almost instantly, seemingly unable to stop laughing at the 17-time Grand Slam winner's caption. He filled his comment with emojis and said that he 'loved' choice of shorts.

Stan Wawrinka makes his presence felt in the comments box of Novak Djokovic's post

Wawrinka's playfully designed shorts from Roland Garros 2015 might bring back some sour memories for Djokovic too, as he had inflicted a memorable defeat on the Serb in the final of that tournament. Wawrinka's shorts had become as much of a talking point as his backhand back then, with many finding it difficult to digest the Swiss' unorthodox fashion sense.

Stan Wawrinka during his match against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros 2015

Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour continues full steam ahead

The Adria tour received a fantastic response in Serbia as fans showed up in large numbers to cheer for their favorite tennis players. Dominic Thiem emerged victorious in the first leg of the competition, but the Austrian will not be present in Zadar as he is currently playing in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.

Croatia's Borna Coric and former US Open winner Marin Cilic will join Novak Djokovic and Co for the second phase.

The Adria Tour has received a lot of criticism from the West for its disregard of social distancing norms. However, Djokovic clarified later that the COVID-19 situation in Belgrade was not as bad as that in the United States and the United Kingdom, which is why the restrictions are more relaxed.

The World No. 1 has also said that he would love to be a part of the US Open 2020. His close friend Dominic Thiem has confirmed his participation for the Grand Slam too, as the world looks forward to the resumption of the ATP tour.