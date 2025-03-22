Novak Djokovic turns emotional as he reveals national tragedy to be the reason behind his "16" camera message at Miami Open

Novak Djokovic left fans puzzled after sketching a message on the camera screen in Miami. While the spectators were confused about the context behind his note that included a "16" tag, the Serb stepped forward to unveil the real reason behind it. This added an emotional layer to the high-class competition in Miami.

A heavy toll of emotions took over Djokovic's mind after his opening-round win at the Miami Open. During the post-match walkaround, the Serb approached a camera screen and left a message in his native language. While the American fans were confused with the text where they could only read 16, the Serb made things clear in the post-match interview.

During a conversation with Prakash Amritraj at the Tennis Channel studio, Novak Djokovic revealed the real reason behind his message.

"I was paying a tribute to 16 victims of a tragedy in our country. It happened early in October last year and there was 15 victims and unfortunately the 16th happened yesterday. So its the world's biggest tragedies that we have in our modern history in our country," he said.

Back in November 2024, a concrete roof at the Novi Sad station unexpectedly crashed. This caused a staggering loss of property and lives as the count right after the incident was reported to be 14. While one of them died just a few hours later, the death toll turned 16 as one victim lost his life just hours before the Serb's showdown in Miami.

Novak Djokovic comments on his partnership with Andy Murray as a coach

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic addressed the situation of his partnership with Andy Murray. Just five months after ending his professional career, the Brit joined forces with the Serb to guide him on the quest to secure a 25th Grand Slam title.

Accompanying him at the Miami Open, the 37-year-old mentioned how Murray's support has been a positive influence on him.

“Just super-nice guy who cares about relationships, cares about this coach/player rel. we have, and he wants me to do well. He’s just a very genuine guy. I enjoy spending time with him, for sure,” he said, after the opening-round win against Rinky Hijikata of Australia.

﻿The Serb is now looking forward to extending his run at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. He is scheduled to play against Camilo Ugo Carabelli on Sunday, March 23.

