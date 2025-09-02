Novak Djokovic turns to Jimmy Connors for inspiration as he eyes 'greatest achievement of career' at US Open

Novak Djokovic turned to Jimmy Connors for inspiration as he prepares to play in the US Open quarterfinals at age 38. The Serb claimed winning the title would be the 'greatest achievement' of his career.

During a press conference after winning his fourth-round clash against Jan-Lennard Struff, Djokovic was informed that he was the oldest player since Connors to reach the fourth round and the quarters of the US Open. The reporter further asked him if he remembered anything from the iconic semifinal run of Connors in 1991.

"I remember that tournament, although I was very young, so I don't remember it very clearly... I remember people talking about that performance as one of the most historic we've had in our sport, at any Grand Slam," he said.

Further, the 24-time Grand Slam champion named Connors one of the biggest legends of the game.

"Jimmy Connors is one of the greatest of all time, one of the biggest legends worldwide, particularly at this tournament. He won it five times, he fired up the crowd like no other player ever has. Just being in the same conversation as Jimmy is a huge honor for me," he added.

Connors was ranked outside the Top 900 in 1990, and it seemed that his career was over. However, after surgery on his left wrist, he made a remarkable comeback in 1991 at age 39. He received a wildcard at the US Open and got the better of Patrick McEnroe and 10th seed Karel Novacek on his way to a semifinal loss to fourth seed Jim Courier.

Three steps away from his 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic claimed winning the US Open would be:

"The greatest achievement of my career, but it's still a long way off."

Novak Djokovic will take on Taylor Fritz in the 2025 US Open QF

Taylor Fritz at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic continues to defy age and expectations at the 2025 US Open. With a clinical straight-sets victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round, he has now reached the quarterfinals of all the Grand Slam events this year. Though managing physical niggles, the Serb plays with unmatched experience.

Taylor Fritz, standing as the final American hope, has also been in formidable form. The 2024 US Open runner-up breezed past Tomas Machac in straight sets to book his third consecutive quarterfinal appearance in New York.

While Fritz trails Djokovic 0-10 in their head-to-head, he believes the next encounter will be different. Fritz spoke about how he has evolved as a player since each battle against the Serb, and he hopes to close the gap in their head-to-head record beginning from the 2025 US Open quarterfinal.

