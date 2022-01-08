Novak Djokovic unlikely to face vaccine mandate issues at Wimbledon: Report

Novak Djokovic will likely be able to defend his title at Wimbledon this year without needing to be vaccinated, according to a report from i News. The World No. 1 is facing the prospect of missing this month's Australian Open, which begins on 17 January, after having his visa canceled upon arrival in Melbourne.

All players competing at the year's first Major are required to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete, unless they are granted an exemption on medical grounds. The Serbian revealed he had received an "exemption permission" to travel on Tuesday, but had his visa rejected by Australian Border Force officials on Thursday morning after being detained at Melbourne Airport.

Djokovic is currently staying at the Park Hotel in Carlton, an establishment used to house government detainees seeking visas to Australia. The 34-year-old's lawyers have appealed against his impending deportation, with a final verdict on the case expected to be announced on Monday.

But the Serb is not expected to run into the same problems in the UK, as there are no plans in place for a vaccine mandate to be enforced for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships,.

Sources have told me that there are currently no plans to bring in a similar vaccine mandate to the Australian Open when it comes to Wimbledon 2022.



At present, unvaccinated players like Novak Djokovic would merely have to abide by gvmt guidelines.



Unvaccinated travelers are currently allowed to enter the UK, and are required to have a COVID-19 test two days before travel, two days after arrival and eight days after arrival. They must also quarantine for 10 days, although this mandate may be replaced by bio-bubble restrictions like for the 2021 edition.

Players at last year's tournament were in a bio-bubble and all stayed in the same hotel, as well as traveling to the site using tournament buses. They were tested on arrival and every three days after that, but were not required to disclose their vaccination status.

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will be held between 27 June and 10 July. Djokovic is a three-time defending champion and beat Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 final.

Novak Djokovic holds three of the four Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic with the 2021 Wimbledon men's singles trophy

Novak Djokovic currently holds the title at three of tennis' four Majors after his historic 2021 campaign. The Serbian claimed the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon crowns, before losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final to come within one win of a Calendar Grand Slam.

The 34-year-old is level with great rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on a men's record of 20 Grand Slam titles, making his potential Australian Open absence all the more significant.

