Novak Djokovic has valuable advice for $7,500,000 English sporting icon after his loud tennis grunts go viral

Novak Djokovic imparted some valuable advice to English cricket legend Kevin Pietersen after the latter's hilarious video of loud tennis grunts went viral. The cricket icon asked for advice on "breathing technique" from the Serb and his coach, Andy Murray.

Pietersen shared a reel on his Instagram where he is seen playing a few shots on the tennis court while grunting loudly. Tagging Murrya and Djokovic, he captioned the reel:

"Is there a specific breathing technique that helps with grunting on the tennis court? 🤣🤣 cc @andymurray or @djokernole ?!"

The Reel has crossed 330,000 views in less than five hours. The 24-time Grand Slam champion also came across it and shared it on his Instagram Story with some valuable advice for the former cricketer. The Serb wrote:

"Intensity is there.. I just think you won’t breath much at all after few more of these kind of grunts 😂😂😂"

Novak Djokovic's Instagram Story | Instagram @djokernole

44-year-old Pietersen is a South African-born English cricketer. Worth $7.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Pietersen was among the finest cricketers of his time and is a known supporter of Djokovic.

Kevin Pietersen showered praise for Novak Djokovic after his Wimbledon 2023 final loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic with his Wimbledon 2023 trophy - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic controversially refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine but dominated the ATP Tour during that phase. In 2021, he won three Grand Slam titles and finished runner-up in the other. He won another in 2022 and two more in 2023 to earn his record-equalling 23rd Grand Slam title.

In the same year, Djokovic reached the Wimbledon final in search of the record-breaking 24th Slam, but Carlos Alcaraz had other ideas. The Spaniard won his first Major by defeating the Serb in the final.

After the match, cricket legend Kevin Pietersen praised Djokovic for how fit he was at age 36.

"My takeaway from yesterday’s tennis should be, how does @DjokerNole keep his body so unbelievably fit, flexible & powerful at 36. It’s very rare and he must be doing something right. I wish I’d looked after my body during my playing days like he does…

There was incredible mental strength & resilience to not wanting the vaccine. This I know first hand as we had many discussions on this. He is so particular in what he eats/drinks," Pietersen wrote.

Djokovic had to wait just a few more months to win his 24th title at the US Open. He reached another final at Wimbledon last year, but Alcaraz defeated him again. Currentrly, the Serb is preparing to compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters to begin his clay court season in 2025.

