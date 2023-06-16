The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) has criticized tennis' anti-doping efforts in recent years.

The organization, started by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2020, took to social media to raise awareness about tennis' anti-doping program. The organization posted comparisons between the number of anti-doping tests done in tennis and in other major sports, such as football and athletics.

"Tennis' anti-doping efforts have faced criticism when compared to other major sports due to inconsistencies around test frequency, timing, and more," the PTPA wrote.

As PTPA Principle 4C indicates, players must have a fair anti-doping program that is built on transparency and consistency.

In the graphic, it is claimed that there were 22.006 anti-doping tests done in football in 2020, compared to tennis' 2.987.

The number of tests done in athletics in the same year is 18.326, in cycling 13.844, in aquatics 9.715, in lifting 7.333, in skiing 4.591, and in rowing 3.121.

"As PTPA Principle 4C indicates, players must have a fair anti-doping program that is built on transparency and consistency," the organization added.

PTPA: French Open decision to default Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjaidi was unfair

Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil co-founded Professional Tennis Players Association in 2020

The Professional Tennis Players Association reacted to the disqualification of doubles players, Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjaidi, from the 2023 French Open third round.

Kato and Sutjaidi were disqualified after the Japanese inadvertently hit a ball girl after a point was finished during the second set.

"The Professional Tennis Players Association affirms that ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals involved in the sport, especially the ball girls and boys, is our highest priority."

"Nevertheless, the decision to default Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi was unjustifiably disproportionate and unfair," the PTPA wrote in a statement.

Because of the default, the 28-year-old Kato lost all the points and prize money she had previously earned in the tournament.

"It is evident that the incident was accidental and not at all aggressive in nature. This should not have led to a code violation and subsequent defaulting. The incident and its aftermath underscore a fundamental principle of the PTPA: the demand for fair resolutions," the organization added.

PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil took to social media to personally react to the default, describing Roland Garros' decision as "horrible."

"Horrible decision by Roland Garros officials. Miyu Kato should at the very least get her prize money and points returned, and that still won't make it right. This is theft," Pospisil stated.

Miyu Kato also competed in the mixed doubles at the tournament, winning the trophy with partner Tim Putz.

