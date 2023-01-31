Novak Djokovic equalled Rafael Nadal's record tally of 22 Grand Slams after lifting a historic 10th Australian Open title at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Nadal will now look to restore his lead at the French Open, with the Spaniard having won a record 14 titles at the Paris Major.

However, tennis journalist Steve Flink feels that a 15th French Open title will not come easily for Nadal, considering the threat that Djokovic poses in his current form.

In a conversation during the Court-Side with Bellinson Tennis podcast, the journalist acknowledged that Nadal is "the favorite" heading into the tournament, but suggested that the World No. 1 has a "very good shot" as well.

"I think Novak would have a very good shot. Obviously going in, Rafa has to be favorite on that court. But, Novak knows what he can do," he said.

He also stated that it would be "outstanding" if the two players end up in the oppositive halves of the draw and eventually face each other in the final.

"Maybe, they can end up on opposite halves with some good fortune because wouldn't it be outstanding to see them clash in the final again in the Roland Garros with both playing well," Flink said. "I mean they've had some wonderful matches at the Roland Garros over the years. My hope is we get to see them in the finals this year," he added.

The French Open is expected to commence on May 28 and a lot is at stake for both Djokovic and Nadal, considering they have a precious few years left in the tank before retirement.

Novak Djokovic is the "second-best" clay-court player in the world, says tennis journalist

Novak Djokovic with the 2023 Australian Open trophy

Novak Djokovic is the "second-best" clay-court player in the world after Rafael Nadal, according to tennis journalist Steve Flink.

He marked his respect for the two-time French Open champion, stating that the Serb had achieved some "remarkable" wins over his career at Roland Garros.

"He is the second-best clay-court player in the world. I believe that firmly and it is not inconceivable," Flink said.

"Yes he's lost some heart-breakers to Rafa. But, he's also beaten him a couple of times on that court which is remarkable, including, two years ago, when in the semis before he came back against [Stefanos] Tsitsipas in the final. Novak came from a set down to beat Rafa in that epic semifinal that they had," he added.

