Novak Djokovic visits 'Pyramid of the Sun' after arriving in Bosnia & Herzegovina

About half a month ago, Novak Djokovic had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Adria Tour, which had little to no safety arrangements for players and attendees.

There had been growing criticism over the exhibition that Novak Djokovic initiated and organized, as pictures and clips of the lack of social distancing emerged on social media. Things took a turn for the worse when a bunch of players and coaches were found to have been infected by the virus after partying recklessly in Belgrade.

The Serb has since tested negative for the virus, and returned to the court for training. And yesterday he was spotted in Bosnia & Herzegovina, where he was supposed to play another exhibition match prior to the Adria fiasco.

Novak Djokovic in Bosnia & Herzegovina to meet Damir Dzumhur

As per local reports from Bosnian tabloid Sportklub, Novak Djokovic is in Bosnia & Herzegovina to meet Damir Dzumhur - his scheduled opponent for the now cancelled exhibition.

Novak Djokovic arrived in Sarajevo yesterday with his family, intending to visit several locations in the country before the planned meeting with the former World No. 23. The Serb visited an archaeological park called 'Pyramid of the Sun' with his entourage too.

Sportklub.rs were able to speak to Dzumhur's father Nerfid Dzumhur who said:

"Yesterday I learned that Novak Djokovic will arrive in Bosnia. He plans to visit several locations, including my son's meeting with him, however Damir went on a vacation to Neum."

Novak Djokovic is expected to meet his friend Dzumhur when the latter is back in Sarajevo.

Novak Djokovic out to escape the 'witch-hunt'

Novak Djokovic (R) at the Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic had recently insinuated that there was a "witch-hunt" against him in the tennis world. "Lately all I've seen about me have been ruthless, very malicious criticism. It seems obvious to me that this responds to a strategy, to a kind of witch-hunt against me," he had said.

There has long been the notion in the tennis community that Novak Djokovic is unfairly mistreated by fans and critics. The Serb has time and again felt victimized by the media, but his defense sounds less credible when he is seen making light of safety precautions.

Having tested negative a few days ago, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena were expected to follow quarantine for a couple more weeks. That said, it is to be noted that COVID-19 has not broken out as badly in Bosnia; there is currently no requirement for a health test while entering the country.