Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz exhibition match: Where to Watch, live streaming details & more

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns in an exhibition match in Riyadh as part of the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup on December 27.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are currently the two highest-ranked men's tennis players on the planet. Their rivalry has been an exciting one so far, and the two players faced each other four times on the 2023 ATP Tour.

The first match between the two this season took place in the semifinals of the French Open. Djokovic won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the final, which he won to clinch a record 23rd Major.

Their next meeting came in the Wimbledon final, a thrilling encounter that lasted over five hours. Alcaraz won 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win his second Grand Slam title.

The third encounter between the two was also an exciting contest at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, with Djokovic triumphing 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4). Their fourth meeting in 2023 came in the semifinals of the ATP Finals. The Serb won 6-3, 6-2 to take a 3-2 lead in his overall head-to-head against Alcaraz.

Djokovic and Alcaraz will meet for one last time this year in the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup. This is an exhibition tournament, part of the annual Riyadh Season art, music, food, theatre, and sports festival. The event will commence on December 26 with the women's match between Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka.

Djokovic and Alcaraz will lock horns the following day, December 27, at 6 pm local time (10 am ET).

The Serb enjoyed an exceptional 2023 season, winning seven titles, including three Grand Slams, the ATP Finals and two Masters 1000 events in Cincinnati and Paris. He will end the year as the World No. 1.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, triumphed in six tournaments, including Wimbledon and two Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Madrid. He will end 2023 as the World No. 2.

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz exhibition match

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz after their match at the ATP Finals

The exhibiton match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be broadcasted live on DAZN, who are the exclusive global production and broadcast partner of the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup.

DAZN will show all the matches live on mobiles, tablets, smart TVs and game consoles across 200 markets.

Following this match, Novak Djokovic will start the 2024 season at the United Cup, while Carlos Alcaraz will begin his campaign at the Australian Open.

