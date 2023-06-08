Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2023 odds: World No. 1 emerges overwhelming favorite to win

Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in what will arguably be the most highly-anticipated clash at the French Open so far.

Djokovic booked his place in the last four with a 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov, while Alcaraz produced a dominant performance against Stefanos Tsitsipas to beat him 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5).

The bookmakers have now released their odds for the semifinal and surprisingly, Alcaraz has been heavily favored to win. The Spaniard has been given a win probability of 67% while Djokovic has been given only 37% despite his brlliant form.

Among other betting websites, BETMGM has given Alcaraz odds of -200 to win while Djokovic has been handed +165 odds. bet365 has also favored the World No. 1 to come out on top with odds of -225, while the Serb has been given odds of +175.

Recently, tennis journalist Jon Wertheim claimed that Alcaraz being considered a heavy favorite to win was disrespectful towards Djokovic given the Serb's achievements and mentality.

"Not saying Djokovic is going to win. But the lack of respect for a guy with 22 Majors, more QF runs @rolandgarros than Nadal, and as ironclad mental toughness (over 15 years) as you’ll ever see in sports …..is quite something to behold," Wertheim tweeted.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz's French Open journey so far

2023 French Open - Day Ten

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have both produced some terrific tennis so far during the 2023 French Open, dropping just one set apiece en route to the semifinals.

The Serb started the clay-court Major with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) win over Aleksandar Kovacevic and followed it up with a comprehensive 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 victory over Marton Fucsovics to set up a third-round clash against 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Spaniard showed some resilience but Djokovic registered another straight-sets win, triumphing 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2 win. He then defeated Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the Serb came back from a set down to defeat 11th seed Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, started the French Open by beating Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. He then faced Taro Daniel and was given a fight by the Japanese but managed to win 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round. Here, the 20-year-old beat 26th seed Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a fourth-round clash against 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Alcaraz beat the Italian 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal meeting against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Spaniard made easy work of the Greek and beat him 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) to seal his spot in the semifinals.

Whoever out of Djokovic or Alcaraz wins will face either fourth seed Casper Ruud of 22nd seed Alexander Zverev in the French Open final.

