Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | ATP Finals SF

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the ATP Finals.

The Serb entered the year-end championship in Turin, Italy as the top seed and started with a hard-fought 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 win over eighth seed Holger Rune, He thus secured an eighth year-end World No. 1 finish.

Djokovic then faced fourth seed Jannik Sinner and lost 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-7(2). As a result, his 19-match winning streak came to an end.

The Serb's last round-robin match in Turin was against ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz, who replaced sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after he was forced to retire due to a back injury. He played another three-setter and triumphed 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1. His place in the semifinals was sealed after Jannik Sinner defeated Holger Rune, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz entered the ATP Finals as the second seed and did not have the best of starts as he lost 7-6(3), 3-6, 4-6 to seventh seed Alexander Zverev. However, he bounced back with a 7-5, 6-2 win over fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Alcaraz's final round-robin fixture was against third seed Daniil Medvedev, and he produced some fine tennis to beat the Russian 6-4, 6-4 and book his place in the semifinals as the winner of the Red Group.

Djokovic and Alcaraz will lock horns for the fifth time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 2-2. Victory for the Serb will see him reach the final of the year-end championship for the ninth time in his career. Alcaraz, on the other hand, will reach the title clash of the tournament for the very first time if he comes out on top.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match schedule

The semifinal between Djokovic and Alcaraz will take place at Centre Court on November 18, 2023.

Timing: TBD.

Date: November 18, 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on the second day in Turin live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The semifinal of the year-end tournament between the two highest-ranked players in the world will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches in Turin will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the World No. 1 take on Carlos Alcaraz live on TSN.

Australia: All matches at the year-end tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

India: Indian viewers can watch all the live action in Turin on SONY LIV.

