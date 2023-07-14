Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | Wimbledon 2023, Final

Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 16. The fixture will be the third meeting between the two, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1.

Alcaraz entered Wimbledon after winning his maiden grass-court title at Queen's Club, London. The Spaniard started his campaign in the tournament with straight-set wins over two Frenchmen in Jeremy Chardy and Alexandre Muller. He then registered four-set wins over 25th seed Nicolas Jarry and Matteo Berrettini to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, Alcaraz defeated sixth seed Holger Rune 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-3 before triumphing 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 over third seed Daniil Medvedev to reach his maiden Wimbledon final and second Grand Slam final.

Novak Djokovic has been in sensational form so far in 2023 and continued his dominance during Wimbledon. The Serb registered straight-set wins over Pedro Cachin, Jordan Thompson, and Stan Wawrinka to set up a fourth-round clash against Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic managed to beat the 17th-seeded Pole in four sets to reach the quarterfinals. Here, he came back from a set down to defeat seventh seed Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the semifinals. Djokovic then beat eighth seed Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to book his place in the final.

A victory for the Serb will see him equal Roger Federer's tally of eight Wimbledon crowns while Alcaraz will clinch his second Grand Slam title if he comes out on top.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match schedule

The Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will take place in Centre Court on July 16, 2023.

Match Timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST, 1 pm GMT, 9 am ET.

Date: July 16, 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the Wimbledon final live on the following channels and websites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Africa - Canal Plus International

Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat

Australia - Nine Network

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +

Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

