Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | Paris Masters 2023, Final

Novak Djokovic will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the Paris Masters final on schedule.

The Serb booked his place in the title clash at the French capital after coming back from a set down to beat fifth seed Andrey Rublev 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5. He previously defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Tallon Griekspoor, and sixth seed Holger Rune.

Djokovic's opponent in the Paris Masters will be Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-7(1), 7-6(3) in the final four. The Bulgarian has produced some impressive performances in the French capital, having previously beaten Lorenzo Musetti, third seed Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Bublik, and 11th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic and Dimitrov will lock horns for the 13th time, with the Serb leading 11-1 in the head-to-head between the two. This will be their third meeting in 2023, with the Serb winning the two prior meetings at the Australian Open and the Italian Open.

Victory for Djokovic will see him win his seventh title at the Paris Masters while Dimitrov will claim only his second Masters 1000 title if he comes out on top on Sunday. The Bulgarian will also inch closer to a return to the top 10 of the ATP rankings as a victory in the final will see him at 11th.

The Serb will enter the match as the favorite to win but Dimitrov should not be written off as he is capable of giving his opponent a run for his money.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov match schedule

The Paris Masters final between the two will be the second and final match on Court Central on November 5, 2023.

Time: Not before 3 pm local time, 9 am ET, 6:30 pm IST, 1 pm GMT

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action between the World No. 1 and Grigor Dimitrov live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The title clash of the Masters 1000 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: The final in Paris will be shown on Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris live on TSN.

Australia: The Paris Masters final will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

India: Indian viewers can watch Djokovic take on Dimitrov live on SONY LIV.

