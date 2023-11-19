Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | ATP Finals 2023 Final

Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in the final of the ATP Finals on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The two previously met in the group stage of the year-end championship in Turin, with the Italian winning 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2). Having beaten eighth seed Holger Rune 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 in his tournament opener, Djokovic defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1 in his last round-robin fixture to book his place in the semifinals.

He was up against second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the last four and produced a sensational performance to win 6-3, 6-2 and reach the final of the ATP Finals for the ninth time in his career.

Meanwhile, Sinner started the tournament in Turin with a 6-4, 6-4 win over sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas before his memorable win over Djokovic. The Italian then triumphed 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 against Holger Rune to top his group and seal his spot in the semifinals.

The 22-year-old faced third seed Daniil Medvedev there and started strongly by taking the first set 6-3. The Russian did level the match by taking the second set 7-6(4). However, Sinner was not to be denied as he eventually registered a 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 win to reach the title clash of the ATP Finals for the first time in his career.

Djokovic and Sinner will lock horns for the fifth time, with the Serb leading 3-1 in the head-to-head. Victory for the World No. 1 will see him win the ATP Finals for a record-extending seventh time while Sinner will become the first Italian player to win the year-end championship if he comes out on top.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

The final of the ATP Finals between Djokovic and Sinner will be the second and final match on Centre Court on November 19.

Timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 12 pm ET, 10:30 pm IST, 5 pm GMT.

Date: November 19, 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner TV schedule

Timing Channel 12 pm ET Tennis Channel

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the Serb take on the Italian in Turin live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The final of the year-end tournament between Djokovic and Sinner will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel.

UK: The final of the ATP Finals in Turin will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the World No. 1 take on Jannik Sinner live on TSN.

Australia: The title clash of the the year-end tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

India: Indian viewers can watch the title clash of the ATP Finals in Turin on SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches at the ATP Finals, click here.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis