Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2023, SF

Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday, July 14.

The Serb booked his place in the last four of the grasscourt Slam with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over seventh seed Andrey Rublev. He previously triumphed over Pedro Cachin, Jordan Thompson, Stan Wawrinka, and 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

After triumphing over Rublev, Djokovic will next take on eighth seed Jannik Sinner, who reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal. The 21-year-old Italian reached the quarterfinals following wins over Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Diego Schwartzman, Quentin Halys, and Daniel Elahi Galan.

Here, he took on Roman Safiullin and beat him 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to seal his spot in a Grand Slam semifinal for the very first time in his career.

Djokovic and Sinner will lock horns for the third time, with the former winning both of their prior meetings. Their last encounter came at Wimbledon last year and Djokovic came back from two sets down to beat Sinner in the quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old Serb will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Sinner can make things difficult for him if he is at his best.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

The Wimbledon semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will take place on Friday, July 14.

Match Timing: TBD.

Date: July 14, 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the Wimbledon semifinal live on the following channels and websites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Africa - Canal Plus International

Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat

Australia - Nine Network

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +

Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

