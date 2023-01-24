Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Australian Open 2023, QF

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic will face fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Australian Open. It will be the fourth meeting between the two, with the Serb leading 2-1 in the head-to-head.

Djokovic and Rublev locked horns twice last season, with the Russian beating him 6-2, 6-7, 6-0 in the Serbia Open final. However, the Serb came out on top 6-4, 6-1 when the two faced in the round-robin of the ATP Finals in Turin.

Djokovic booked his place in the Australian Open quarter-finals with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win over 22nd seed Alex de Minaur. There were doubts regarding his fitness after he suffered a hamstring problem during his third-round match against Grigor Dimitrov. However, the 35-year-old looked at his lethal best and cruised his way into the top eight.

Rublev, on the other hand, had to grind out a win against Holger Rune. The Russian saved a couple of match points against the Dane before overturning a 5-0 deficit in the final set tiebreak to reach the last eight of the Australian Open for the second time in his career.

Novak Djokovic has been in terrific form over the past few months and is yet to lose a match during the 2023 season. Rublev had a poor start to the year as he lost his first two matches. However, the Russian has bounced back strongly at the Australian Open and looks in good touch at present.

Djokovic will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win but someone of Rublev's quality should not be written as he is well capable of giving the Serb a run for his money. The winner of the fixture will face either Tommy Paul or Ben Shelton in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev match schedule

Match timings will be updated once the schedule is released.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev streaming details

Viewers in the following countries can watch Djokovic's match against Rublev on the following channels and sites:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

