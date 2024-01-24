"Novak Djokovic is out there wanting to prove that to the rest of the world" - Serb is 4-5 years away from retirement, suggests Mats Wilander

Former World No. 1 Mats Wilander reckons Novak Djokovic is out on a mission to prove that 40 is the new 30 following the Serb's run to the Australian Open semifinal.

On Tuesday, the 10-time champion saw off Taylor Fritz in four sets to reach a record-extending 11th semifinal at Melbourne Park. Djokovic faced a stern challenge from the American, saving two set points in the opening set and going 0/15 on break points.

However, the 36-year-old broke when it mattered most, going 4/6 in the next two sets as Fritz's challenge wilted under the hot Melbourne sun. The win was a landmark one for Djokovic, a 700th career victory on hard courts and 94th in Melbourne.

Up next for the Serb on Friday is a blockbuster semifinal clash with the up-and-coming Jannik Sinner, in a repeat of last year's Wimbledon semifinal. Ahead of the clash, Wilander told Eurosport that Djokovic is far from contemplating retirement as he seeks to redefine the widely accepted human limits.

“I think that's (retirement's) not even close to being in the next year or two,” Wilander said. “Honestly, I think it's most probably four or five years. And he's most probably out there wanting to prove that to the rest of the world.

Drawing parallels with Neil Armstrong's historic landing on the moon in 1969, a first for humankind, Wilander reckons Djokovic could easily play at the top level till 40 and beyond, as he continues to age like fine wine.

“It's kind of like (when) we flew to the moon. He was probably thinking, ‘I'm doing something for mankind here’, and obviously doing something for himself, which is making us realise that 40 is not what we think 40 should be in his eyes and his world.

“40 is just literally just a number. And in fact, I think he's probably better now than he was when he was number one ten years ago.”

Indeed, the Serb has arguably played better after turning 30, winning 12 of his record 24 Grand Slams. In two of the last three years, he reached all four Major finals, winning three.

Novak Djokovic seeking more history at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is the undisputed king of Melbourne Park, winning the last 33 matches since losing to Hyeon Chung in the 2018 fourth round.

Six years later, the Serb is seeking more history at the year's first Grand Slam. A record-extending 11th title will take him past all-time Grand Slam leader Margaret Court's tally of 24 titles.

It will also keep him at No. 1, with No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in hot pursuit. The Spaniard needs to win the title or better Djokovic's result this fortnight to return to the top of the rankings.

Novak Djokovic's first-round win made him the first player to win 90 matches at three of the four Grand Slams.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis