"Novak Djokovic wants there to be no conversation that he's not the best player of all time, he's hungrier than ever" - Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe believes that Novak Djokovic is now hungrier than ever to prove that he is the best tennis player of all-time, to the point that he wants there to be no argument against him in the GOAT debate in the future.

Tiafoe and Djokovic will both be in action at the US Open this fortnight, with the former gunning for his maiden Grand Slam title and the Serb going for his record-equaling 24th.

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, the American lavished praise on Djokovic, saying that he looks as fit as a 16-year-old despite being 36.

Tiafoe went on to add that it was upto the other players on tour to stop the World No. 2 instead of simply waiting for him to slow down by himself, despite the fact that Novak Djokovic will be trying his best to add another trophy to his cabinet everywhere he plays.

"We still got one of [the Big-3] that seems like, he's 36, seems like he's 16, how he's moving around and stuff," Frances Tiafoe said.

"We can keep waiting or just do the other things to try to beat him, right? He's hungrier than ever. He wants to pass his peers by a long shot. He wants there to be no conversation that he's not the best player in the world, right, of all time. He's hungrier than ever. You got to beat him," he added.

"I think sometimes people make the moment bigger than what it needs to be, at the end of the day it's a tennis match" - Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe Fund Tennis

Frances Tiafoe also spoke about his own performance at the previous Grand Slam, the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he fell in the third round to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

The World No. 10 admitted that he was slightly overwhelmed by the enormity of the situation and put too much pressure on himself, making himself too tight and succumbing to the nerves.

In New York, however, Tiafoe hoped to see nothing similar, asserting that he was just going to have fun and face the result at the end of the day.

"I think sometimes people make the moment bigger than what it needs to be. At the end of the day it's a tennis match. We played many of them. Just go out and do what you do, enjoy the game. You're going to hopefully get that shot many more times to be in that position."

"No need to be like, This is the time right now or the world is going to end. I think that's kind of what happened there. Totally different approach. I'm just going to be me, have fun. Whatever the result is, it is. I can live with it at the end of the day, no matter what," Frances Tiafoe said.

The 25-year-old will open his campaign against fellow American Learner Tien at Flushing Meadows.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis