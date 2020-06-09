Novak Djokovic wants critics to leave him alone, says their negative words 'affect him'

Novak Djokovic explained why he continues speaking on controversial topics despite the widespread criticism he gets.

The World No. 1 clarified that he doesn't expect people to share his world-view.

Novak Djokovic has been in the news for both positive and negative reasons during the pandemic

World No. 1 and tennis legend Novak Djokovic is no stranger to controversy. The Serbian sporting icon has spent a good part of his 17-year tennis career making headlines with his shenanigans, both on and off the court.

However, Djokovic has now taken it upon himself to elucidate why he speaks out on contentious issues. The Serb explained that he only wants to share his own experiences with his fans, and that he doesn't intend to impose his opinions upon anyone.

In the wake of the recent coronavirus pandemic, Djokovic found himself in a fresh controversy regarding his stance on vaccination. The 17-time Slam champion had said he wasn't sure he would be on-board with a compulsory vaccination program being implemented on the tour, which prompted calls for him to refrain from speaking publicly on the topic.

But Novak Djokovic maintains that his views on any subject are strictly personal, which shouldn't necessarily be followed by others. Speaking on the podcast 'Wish & Go', Djokovic said:

"I always try to present things in a way that works for me me; I don't say 'you have to eat that, drink that, think that way'."

"I only share my experience and point of view, and if people can see something useful about it, then OK," he added.

I apologize publicly to anyone who feels offended: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is known for doing yoga to improve his physical and mental fitness

The World No. 1 seemed upset about the criticism he has received lately on his personal beliefs. The Serb is well-known for leading a highly unorthodox lifestyle influenced by yoga, spiritual healing and life-coach experts, but when he shares his experiences about that he gets called out for going against mainstream scientific norms.

"Diet, yoga, love" is the mantra the World No. 1 likes to live by - which is not something that everyone in the world is on-board with.

"I was aware that everything I say will produce reactions, either positive or negative. How do I react to all that? I can't say that it doesn't affect me; it certainly affects me when people condemn and criticize me for using the platform to spread pseudoscience, negative information, which can affect a person's health. These are serious things," Djokovic said.

Djokovic also replied to the critics questioning his competence and expertise on the issues he addresses. Answering the calls for him to not speak up on scientifically intricate things like vaccination, the Australian Open champion said:

I am aware that whatever I say and do, I cannot satisfy everyone. That is not my goal. I want to say one thing: I never try to attack people or condemn anyone. I try to give constructive things, about nutrition, everything else, health, success, environment."

"Someone is going to say: why do you go where your place is not? I do it because I feel I have to. If someone feels offended, I apologize publicly," he added.

Djokovic further added that he receives many positive reactions to his podcasts and Instagram live sessions. He pointed out that as a prominent athlete he is "in a privileged position to be able to say something and that has its echo", which is why he feels the need to speak aloud and share his experiences with the world.

However, a contrary position has been taken by experts in the scientific community - most notably from epidemiologists in his native Serbia. They use the same argument in the reverse direction, advising the tennis legend that his words can spread misconception due to the influence he wields.

Nevertheless, Djokovic maintains that his intention remains spreading and sharing with his followers the values he lives by. Among them, in addition to sports, are physical and mental health, as well as education - especially of children.

Novak Djokovic is currently working on organizing his charity tennis tournament, the "Adria Tour", which begins in Belgrade this weekend.