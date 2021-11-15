"Novak Djokovic wants as many records, he is greedy" - Pam Shriver

Pam Shriver believes Novak Djokovic's desire to break records will ensure that he gives it his all to win a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title this year.

Djokovic currently has five season-ending championships to his name, but hasn't won the event since 2015. In the all-time list, the World No. 1 is one title behind table-topper Roger Federer, who has won the event six times.

Djokovic begins his 2021 ATP Finals campaign on Monday. He will take on rising star Casper Ruud in his first round-robin encounter.

Speaking on Tennis Channel, Pam Shriver pointed out that Novak Djokovic would be hungry to win the event this time around given that he hasn't won it in five years. The American also light-heartedly remarked that all-time greats such as Djokovic want all tennis records for themselves.

"I think the fact that he hasn't won it in a last few years will fill him with a little bit more fire," Shriver said. "And let's face it, Novak wants as many records - he's greedy! These greatest players of all time, they're greedy they leave so little for the rest of us."

A look at the feats and records achieved by Novak Djokovic in 2021

Novak Djokovic with his Rolex Paris Masters title

2021 has arguably been the most defining season of Novak Djokovic's career. Many believe that is especially so given what transpired at the 2020 US Open, where the Serb was defaulted for accidentally hitting a lineswoman.

In the Roland Garros final that followed close on the heels of the US Open incident, Novak Djokovic was handed one of the most lopsided losses of his career by Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard won 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, making many wonder whether the default in New York had damaged Djokovic's psyche.

However, the 34-year-old overcame both of those setbacks in style at the start of 2021. Djokovic began the year with a record-extending 9th Australian Open crown, and in March he went past Federer's all-time record of most weeks as World No. 1.

Not one to rest on his laurels, the Serb then won the title at Roland Garros, beating Rafael Nadal en route to the final. In doing so, Djokovic became only the third man (after Rod Laver and Roy Emerson) to win each Major twice.

Weeks later, at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic clinched his 20th Slam to go level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's tally.

The 34-year-old's juggernaut season was brought to a momentary halt at the Tokyo Olympics, where he failed to win a medal. Djokovic's Calendar Slam bid also fell by the wayside as he ended up losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

However, the Serb bounced back in style once again by winning the Paris Masters. There, he also clinched a record-breaking seventh Year-End No. 1 trophy, taking him past Pete Sampras' all-time tally.

Djokovic's title win at Paris-Bercy was his 37th Masters 1000 win, taking him just above Nadal's record haul of 36. Needless to say, he has enough momentum and desire to continue the brilliant run and establish yet another record at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole What a day, what a week. Blessing after blessing. My loves👩‍👧‍👦 both my children witnessing this moment. Crown for years of hard work. My amazing team. Fantastic matches. Many memories to take away. Grateful to bring home another tree in the woods to where this wolf sleeps 🏆😉🐺 What a day, what a week. Blessing after blessing. My loves👩‍👧‍👦 both my children witnessing this moment. Crown for years of hard work. My amazing team. Fantastic matches. Many memories to take away. Grateful to bring home another tree in the woods to where this wolf sleeps 🏆😉🐺 https://t.co/j5T5TScHeZ

