Novak Djokovic "welcomes back" Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu after their successful return to action in 2024

Novak Djokovic has welcomed back WTA stars Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka after their successful return following a long hiatus.

The 2024 season is in full swing, with Djokovic representing Serbia in the ongoing United Cup. Naomi Osaka is competing at the Brisbane International, while Emma Raducanu is currently at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

On Tuesday, January 2, Djokovic welcomed back the duo through two posts on his Instagram story.

“Welcome back,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion captioned the two stories on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic welcomes back Naomi osaka and Emma Raducanu back to tour

Raducanu is back on the tennis court after missing most of the 2023 season due to wrist and ankle injuries that required surgery. She last competed in a professional match in April 2023.

Emma Raducanu kicked off her return with a winning start, defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of the ASB Classic 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, has also returned to the WTA tour after a 15-month absence. She last played a professional match in September 2022.

Osaka announced in January 2023 that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, American rapper Cordae. She gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023.

Osaka has been racing back to fitness since giving birth. It was announced in early November by the organizers of the Brisbane International that she would be competing in the tournament in January. In the first round of the Brisbane International, Osaka defeated Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 7-6 (11-9) on Monday.

Novak Djokovic escapes injury while representing Serbia at the 2024 United Cup

2024 United Cup - Perth: Day 5 Novak Djokovic

The United Cup kicked off on December 29, 2023 and will continue until January 7, 2024.

Novak Djokovic is currently representing Serbia along with Hamad Medjedovic, Nikola Cacic, Olga Danilovic, Natalija Stevanovic, Dejana Radanovic and captain Viktor Troicki.

During a practice session on Tuesday morning, the 36-year-old was troubled by his right wrist. However, Djokovic was fit to play and defeated Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7 (7-3), 6-1 to score a point for Serbia, who eventually qualified for the quarterfinals to set up a clash with Australia.

In the post-match interview, Djokovic said that he managed to play through and that he has had similar experiences in the past.

"I managed to play through, It's not the first time or the last time, these things happen. You have to find a solution, and thankfully, I managed to finish the match,” he said.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline