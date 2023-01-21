Novak Djokovic is not taking anything for granted after beating Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday (January 21) to reach the second week of the 2023 Australian Open.

Plagued by a hamstring injury that had put his participation at Melbourne Park in doubt, the 35-year-old faced a stern test against 2017 semifinalist Dimitrov. In a tight first set, the Serb saved three set points before converting his fifth opportunity to take the opener in a tiebreak.

After a medical timeout, Djokovic hit clutch mode, dropping just seven more games to move to within four wins of a record-extending 10th Australian Open title.

Djokovic said in his on-court interview that despite a straight-sets win, he had a tough night:

"Turning point was the very first game, every point mattered. Physically, I was going up and down, I admire and respect Grigor, one of most talented players. He was locked in up to the very last shot. Incredible battle."

The Serb also spoke about navigating the final stages of his career:

"Every season counts, I guess, now. When you come to last stage, last quarter of your career, you start appreciating and to value every single tournament even more, that you might not have too many left in the tank."

He added:

"But you know I have been very fortunate to do what I love. I love the sport. I love competing. It's been now almost 20 years of professional sports. I can't be more grateful than I am."

Novak Djokovic will now take on Alex de Minaur on Monday (January 23) for a place in the last eight.

"I was very fortunate to be through in straights" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 6

Novak Djokovic was pushed by Grigor Dimitrov, especially in the first set, but the Serb came good when it mattered most: in the tiebreaks.

He acknowledged as much in his on-court interview after beating one of the 'quickest' players on tour, admitting his good fortune to go through in straight sets:

"One of the quickest player on the Tour, he improved a lot and he has got Lleyton Hewitt in his corner. Tie break was probably one of the most important moments, to prevail, because mentally and physically it is a big difference being set up and set down. It was up and down with my leg. I am very fortunate to be through in straights."

The Serb is now into the second week of the first Grand Slam of the year for the 15th time, going on to win the title on nine occasions.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will next lock horns with De Minaur, an opponent he has never faced before. If he goes all the way this fortnight, Djokovic will draw level with Rafael Nadal (22) for most Grand Slams and also return to World No. 1.

