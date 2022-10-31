Novak Djokovic: "When I need that huge confidence boost and big title, Wimbledon is always there"

At one point, Novak Djokovic's 2022 season looked like it was heading to be a disaster. The Serb was deported from Australia, lost the World No. 1 spot to Daniil Medvedev, lost in the final of the Serbia Open in front of his home crowd and then got dumped out of the French Open by arch-rival Rafael Nadal.

Just when fans were worried that the former World No. 1 was heading towards a Slam-less year, he came into his own at Wimbledon, cutting down opponents one by one until a four-set victory over Nick Kyrgios gave him his 21st Major title.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the 2022 Paris Masters, the 35-year-old brought up his stint at SW19 once again to thank for his turnaround, joking about how Wimbledon is always there for him when he needs a confidence booster.

"Wimbledon, I mean, always comes at the right time in my career when I need that huge confidence boost and big title, Wimbledon is always there. That obviously was a huge also relief I think with everything that has happened this season," Djokovic said.

Since winning Wimbledon, the World No. 7 has added two more titles to his haul, the Tel Aviv Open and the Astana Open, bringing his tally to four for the year. Djokovic was happy with his display in both events and hoped to carry on with the same form in Paris, where the indoor setting gives him an additional advantage.

"After Wimbledon, you know, I haven't played for a while. Played Laver Cup, Tel Aviv, and Astana, and I played great, great tennis. Generally looking at my past career results indoors, I have had a really good record indoors generally, playing anywhere. I'll make sure to keep going in this way, because I feel good," he said.

The Serb further revealed that he felt really good training in the French capital the last few days, adding that it brought back good memories of his past triumphs at the tournament.

"You know, I have been training last few days, so, you know, is another few days to my first match. As I said, I think coming back to a place where you have done so well, it always brings back good memories and good feelings on the court," he stated.

"The first part of the year with everything that has happened in Australia, I felt just challenged" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic also touched on his visa debacle in Australia at the start of the year during his press conference, remarking that he felt very emotionally and mentally challenged after the ordeal.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was glad that he could shake off those events and find the desired level of tennis soon, which, he feels, happened only at the end of the clay season.

"You know, the first part of the year with everything that has happened in Australia, I felt, you know, just challenged, very much emotionally, mentally off the court, and was affecting my game," Djokovic said, adding, "I was kind of finding my way to that desired level of tennis, and that happened, I think, towards the end of the clay season I start to play really well."

