"Novak Djokovic will always be a bigger & better person than Rafael Nadal"- Fans react to Serb welcoming Spaniard back after winning start at Brisbane

Rafael Nadal made a comeback to the tennis court after nearly a year away and was welcomed by long-time rival and friend Novak Djokovic.

The former World No.1 received a main draw wildcard to compete at the Brisbane International and faced former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the opening round. In what was the Spaniard's first match since the 2023 Australian Open, Nadal looked like he was never away from the action and downed Thiem, 7-5, 6-1.

Novak Djokovic, currently representing Serbia at the 2024 United Cup, was delighted to see the 14-time Roland Garros champion back on the tour and took to Instagram to cheer him on after his comprehensive win.

"Welcome back," Djokovic wrote in an Instagram Story.

Djokovic's story came after the Spaniard commented on his on-court rivalry with him and compared it to the rivalry he had with Roger Federer. Nadal and Federer forged a strong bond when they competed together on the ATP Tour, and the former said that he enjoyed playing against the Swiss legend more than the reigning World No. 1.

"Since I can remember, he is the player who has impressed me the most, the one who has entertained me the most, the one who has excited me the most. I have been more excited to see Federer play than Djokovic, and in the end tennis is emotion, emotion is what draws you to it," he told the Spanish publication El Pais.

Tennis fans took note of this comment and praised Djokovic for ignoring it and congratulating the 22-time Grand Slam champion on his comeback win. Others found themselves in awe of the Serb's classiness and sportsmanship.

"Rising above the pettiness, love Novak," a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Your fave would never… Wow, Novak has the biggest heart. Forgive and forget," a fan posted.

"Professionalism and Sportsmanship!! Way to go," another fan wrote.

"When Novak Djokovic got unfairly deported from Australia, Nadal was happy and told him actions had consequences. When Rafa Nadal returned to Australia, Djokovic was happy and told him welcome back. Djokovic will always be a bigger and better person than Nadal," a fan said.

A look into Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's head-to-head record

The two legends pictured at 2021 French Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have faced each other on the ATP Tour a staggering 59 times. Their first-ever match-up came in the quarter-finals of the 2006 Roland Garros, where the Spaniard emerged victorious, 6-4, 6-4.

Coincidentally, they last competed against each other in the quarter-finals of the Roland Garros as well. The 37-year-old was once again the victor in the 2022 contest.

However, Djokovic has the slightest edge of 30-29 in the head-to-head record. The two legends' next meeting could come as soon as the 2024 Australian Open, as the man from Mallorca could be drawn against the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the first round.

Nadal has entered the main draw with a protected ranking, and it is possible that he could face the Belgrade native in the opening round. If this happens, it would be the earliest stage of any tournament that the two would play each other.

