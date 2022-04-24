"Novak Djokovic was and will always be the greatest for me" - Macedonian handball player Kiril Lazarov

Handball legend Kiril Lazarov has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player in the sport. On behalf of himself and the Handball Federation of North Macedonia, Lazarov handed Djokovic a national team jersey of the Macedonian team.

Djokovic, currently ranked World No. 1, is one of the best tennis players in history, winning 20 Grand Slams and a record 37 Masters 1000 titles. Lazarov, meanwhile, holds a slew of records in handball, scoring over 1,300 goals, including nearly 100 in the World Men's Handball Championship.

In an interview with the Telegraf, Lazarov waxed lyrical about Djokovic's famed mental strength and ability to win seemingly lost matches.

"Novak was and will always be the greatest for me ... Although he is younger than me, I see him as an idol. Idols on and off the field. A victorious man who is born once in 1000 years. His mental strength and manner of behavior in important moments and in moments when he loses ... How he knows how to make a turnaround from a lost match, so it is almost impossible. He has been doing it with ease for years. The biggest!" he said.

Kiril Lazarov @LazarovKiril7 Македонскиот новинар Бошко Тасиќ кој присуствува на отвореното првенство во тенис @SerbiaOpen2022 денес на најдобриот светски тенисер @DjokerNole во знак на почит му врачи подарок дрес од капитенот и воедно селектор на македонската ракометна репрезентација Кирил Лазаров. Македонскиот новинар Бошко Тасиќ кој присуствува на отвореното првенство во тенис @SerbiaOpen2022 денес на најдобриот светски тенисер @DjokerNole во знак на почит му врачи подарок дрес од капитенот и воедно селектор на македонската ракометна репрезентација Кирил Лазаров. https://t.co/zTYdgpqnBE

Novak Djokovic reaches Serbia Open 2022 final

Novak Djokovic is through to the Serbia Open final in Belgrade

Playing only his third tournament of the year, Novak Djokovic made a slow start to his campaign at the ongoing Serbia Open in Belgrade.

He came within two points of defeat against compatriot Laslo Djere in the second set tie-break of his tournament opener before triumphing in a deciding set tie-break. In his next match, the World No. 1 had a tough outing against another Serb in Miomir Kecmanovic before prevailing in three sets.

In his semi-final encounter against Karen Khachanov, the world's top-ranked player was once again slow off the blocks. Despite dropping the opening set for the third time this week, Djokovic shifted gears with consummate ease. The Serb dropped only three games in the remainder of the match to reach his fourth final in Belgrade, where another Russian, Andrey Rublev, lies in wait.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Novak #Djokovic is into the Serbia Open finals. For the third consecutive time he lost the first set, but comes out on top against Karen Khachanov 4-6 6-1 6-2. From 1-1 0-30 in the second set, Djokovic was a different player. Getting there. Novak #Djokovic is into the Serbia Open finals. For the third consecutive time he lost the first set, but comes out on top against Karen Khachanov 4-6 6-1 6-2. From 1-1 0-30 in the second set, Djokovic was a different player. Getting there.

Earlier in the season, Djokovic was not allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open due to a visa controversy arising out of his unvaccinated COVID-19 status. The Serb opened his season in Dubai, where he fell to Czech journeyman Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals.

After not being allowed to compete at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, Djokovic arrived in Monte Carlo. However, the two-time winner suffered a shock defeat in his tournament opener against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala